Google launches experimentation platform Search Labs
Google Search Labs is a new initiative from Google that allows users to test early-stage experiments in Google Search.
The goal of Search Labs is to give users a first look at new and innovative ways to search, and to get their feedback on how these new features can be improved.
Google Search Labs is limited to users from the United States at the time and it has a waitlist. If that reminds you how Google Bard started, then you are not mistaken. Interested users may join the waitlist and may then gain access to Google Search Labs eventually.
Google did provide additional information about Search Labs. Experiments will be available for a limited time only. The company highlighted three search experiments during the announcement:
- Search Generative Experience (SGE): SGE uses generative AI to provide users with a more comprehensive overview of a topic when they search for it. For example, if you search for "how to make a cake," SGE might show you a recipe, a video tutorial, and a list of ingredients all in one place.
- Code Tips: Code Tips provides users with helpful tips and suggestions as they type code in the Google Search bar. For example, if you're trying to learn how to write a function in Python, Code Tips might suggest relevant documentation or tutorials.
- Add to Sheets: may be used to add search results into spreadsheets. This appears to be limited to adding the title and the URL of a search result to an existing or a new spreadsheet.
Some of the experiments may be integrated into Google Search eventually, others may never reach that stage. Google hopes that users will provide feedback on the experiments to "make Search better for everyone" and to find out if it needs to make adjustments to these features before they are launched to wider audiences.
Google users may join the waitlist on the official Google Search Labs website or by activating the Labs icon in the Google App or Chrome desktop new tab page.
Google Search Labs should not be confused with Google Labs, which Google announced as well. Google Search Labs is part of Google Labs. Users may also sign-up for Google Labs to try out the following features, besides Search Labs:
- Google Workspace: new generative AI experiences in Google Workspace.
- Project Tailwind: an AI-first notebook.
- MUSICLM: turn a musical idea into music.
Now You: what is your take on Google Labs? Something that you would like to try?
Comments
Another (relatively) important news that has to do with Google and specifically Chrome is the addition of the Mica material in its title bar (in Windows 11 obviously):
https://redd.it/13e93v0
.
What the hell is this? I clicked on the link and even watched the video, I cannot tell what they’re showing off?
“The goal of Search Labs is to give users a first look at new and innovative ways to search, and to get their feedback on how these new features can be improved.”
Understood as Google’s description, not as the article’s analysis.
“A new and innovative way to search”. Good Lord. I care not for search assistance but only for search results.
Amazingly funny when you have a company which scans a user’s history to correlate it to his query’s results, when you have that same company propose an amazingly as well idiotic ‘I’m feeling lucky’ search option.
The truth is, IMO, that Google Search is striving to avoid giving the image of old standards when compared to Bing’s new Chatbot assisted search rising popularity. Google from there on manages a sort of soup with ingredients meant to make it look appealing. Words, rhetoric, inconsistency, craps. I avoid all of Google (and of Bing/Microsoft by the way) and when it comes to Web/image/video/news search but not only, alternatives exist. Google Clown, what a funny company.