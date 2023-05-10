Pixel Fold accidentally leaked by Google on Twitter

pixel fold
Onur Demirkol
May 10, 2023
Google
|
0

Hours before the I/O 2023 event, the Google Pixel US account on Twitter accidentally shared an ad for Pixel Fold, starring some of the most popular NBA players like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Google is expected to launch Pixel Fold at the I/O 2023 keynote event today. However, the company's Twitter account accidentally shared an NBA-themed video hours before the event. The video that the Google Pixel US account shared was labeled "unlisted" on YouTube, and as seen before, the internet has no mercy. The images are all around the internet.

pixel fold
Screenshot from the video. Courtesy: The Verge

It is a 2:37 minute video titled "The Greatest Watch Party: Google Pixel x NBA," with NBA stars making Meet video calls and switching from the front cover display to the inner folding screen. The movie shows the Pixel Fold from several perspectives and illustrates some of its functions. Another example of using the Fold for selfie-taking involves setting it on a desk and opening it at a 90-degree angle.

Because the video was unlisted, people had seen it by visiting the leaked link given by an official account. However, Google made it private as soon as the issue was noticed, and now you can't access it.

It is not the first time we have eyes on Google's new foldable phone, as the company already revealed it on social media around a week ago. However, the video shows exactly what it looks like when it is folded or how it looks from different angles.

pixel fold
Screenshot from the video. Courtesy: The Verge

Pixel Fold Specs and What to Expect from I/O 2023

The Pixel Fold's specs are not disclosed in the video. According to reliable leaker Roland Quandt, the gadget has a 5.8-inch (2092x1080, 408 ppi) OLED on the outside and a 7.6-inch (2208x1840, 379 ppi) OLED on the inside.

Google is getting ready to unveil a couple of devices apart from the Pixel Fold. The Pixel family will welcome two more members, Pixel 7a and Pixel Tablet. Google failed to keep both devices a secret, too, as we know almost everything about Pixel 7a, including its specs, colors, and more. The company also accidentally posted an Amazon listing of its upcoming tablet.

Lots of stuff about the upcoming Google products have been leaked recently. It brings the question if Google has done it on purpose.

