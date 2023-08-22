Samsung's Exynos 2400 comes with a 10-core CPU

Samsung continues to surprise fans and increase the level to higher grounds. According to a leak, Samsung's upcoming Exynos 2400 will feature a 10-core CPU, enhanced AI computing performance compared to prior models, and more!

The most recent prediction of Samsung using an Exynos processor in some of its Galaxy S24 devices next year comes from AnTuTu's Chinese website. The Galaxy S24 range with an Exynos 2400 SoC based on an improved 4nm manufacturing process from Samsung may be available in several European, African, and Asian nations.

Exynos 2400 specs

The Chinese AnTuTu website has also revealed the specs that the fans have been eagerly waiting to hear about. It is said to have a 10-core CPU with a configuration of 1+2+3+4. The primary Cortex-X4 core is expected to operate at 3.1 GHz, while the Cortex-A720 cores in the dual cluster will operate at 2.9 GHz.

4x Cortex-A520 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz should be plenty for less-demanding workloads. A set of 3x Cortex-A720 is also on board operating at 2.6 GHz. The ARMv9 architecture serves as the basis for each core.

When it comes to visuals, the Exynos 2400 is not holding back. It's got a fancy Xclipse 940 GPU. It has got twice the power of the old one, the Xclipse 920. It's got six groups of worker units, making a total of 12 GPU cores.

But can it take on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3? That's the big question. One thing's for sure, this GPU is a game-changer for Exynos.

The Exynos 2400, like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, is believed to be only compatible with 64-bit programs, which implies it cannot run older 32-bit software. The chip is said to support UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM with a bandwidth of 8.5Gbps. According to reports, the built-in ISP (Image Signal Processor) that analyzes photos from the camera sensor can handle up to 320MP camera sensors and 8K 60fps movies. The new Exynos 5300 modem is expected to be included.

