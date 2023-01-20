An in-depth look at NVIDIA GeForce Now Ultimate, the ideal option for serious gamers looking to play on the cloud

Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service has recently introduced a new Ultimate subscription tier that offers gamers a new level of performance and features. This includes RTX 4080 graphics, HDR, and ultrawide resolution support, as well as a new 240fps and 240hz mode, doubling the frame rate from the previous RTX 3080 tier.

Cloud gaming

Cloud gaming is a technology that allows users to play video games on powerful remote servers, rather than on their own computers or consoles. This eliminates the need for expensive hardware and allows users to play games on a wide variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

What happened to Google Stadia?

Google Stadia is a cloud gaming platform launched by Google in 2019. Despite early hype, Stadia failed to gain significant market share and was criticized for its limited game library and high latency. In the end Google shutdown overnight, putting a dent into the cloud gaming sector overall. Nobody told GeForce, however.

Why GeForce now is different

GeForce Now Ultimate is a cloud gaming service that allows users to stream and play over 1500 PC games on various devices, including laptops, desktops, TVs, and mobile devices. The service connects to digital PC game stores, allowing users to access the games they already own, and any purchases made on personal store accounts will be accessible on the service. The service also offers a premium membership with access to high-performance GeForce RTX rigs for a high-resolution, low-latency, and competitive gaming experience. The games are always up-to-date, eliminating the need for large game downloads, updates, and patches.

The GeForce Now Ultimate Tier:

The new Ultimate subscription tier offers gamers RTX 4080 graphics, HDR, and ultrawide resolution support, as well as a new 240fps mode, doubling the frame rate from the previous RTX 3080 tier. However, the new 240hz mode is currently only available at 1080p and supports a limited number of games.

Games available on the GeForce now Ultimate Tier:

Apex Legends

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Rocket League

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Warface

Warframe

World of Tanks

Pricing

The GeForce Now Ultimate will cost you $19.99 a month, which isn’t bad when you consider that an equivalent PC to what you’re getting access to here would cost north of $2,000. This means if you went down the avenue of building your own PC, it would take 100 months to start seeing profit over going with this subscription route. This likely isn’t going to turn the heads of any serious hardcore gamers but for more casual gamers, this will look a little more enticing.

Overall conclusions

Overall, the new Ultimate subscription tier for Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service offers gamers a new level of performance and features, including RTX 4080 graphics, HDR, and ultrawide resolution support, as well as a new 240fps mode. For $19.99 a month, it may seem expensive but for gamers who are looking for a hassle-free way of upgrading their systems to access high-end graphic, it could be an interesting way forward.

