Google confirms that Driving Mode has been removed from Google Assistant
Apr 28, 2025
Google has officially announced that it has removed Assistant Driving Mode from Google Maps on Android. This is part of a broader transition to its new AI initiative, Gemini.

First introduced in 2019, the Driving Mode function had undergone several updates and refinements over the years, but it is no longer accessible within the Google Maps app, according to a report from 9to5Google.

The transition to Gemini, which was formally unveiled in March 2025, marks a pivotal moment for Google’s mobile user experience. As the company phases out Assistant, it has been indicated that many mobile devices will soon rely on Gemini instead, phasing out the traditional Google Assistant in the process.

Previously, the Assistant Driving Mode was designed to provide users with a simplified interface for navigation, featuring a media playback bar and control buttons. It had been particularly useful for Android users without vehicles equipped with Android Auto, serving as a mobile alternative. However, more than a year has passed since the last major update, during which even basic features like playback controls and voice commands associated with Driving Mode have been eliminated from Google Maps.

Interestingly, Assistant Driving Mode was originally envisioned as a competitor to Android Auto for phone screens, a feature that was discontinued in 2021. The app launcher, which offered easy-to-touch icons for messaging and media control, was removed earlier this year, adding to the feature's gradual decline.

Google is making a long-term commitment to Gemini, and continues to integrate its AI services everywhere it can.

