Google Gemini Live video and screen sharing features are now free for all Android users
Apr 18, 2025
Updated • Apr 18, 2025
Google
Gemini Live has been making headlines for a while, ever since Project Astra was announced last May at I/O 2024. Google says that the feedback that it received from users were so positive, that it convinced the company to remove the paid restrictions that were in place.

Gemini Live debuted earlier this month, allowing the AI assistant to see and respond to real-time visuals. All the user needed to do was to share their screens or point their cameras at real-world objects for assistance. You can talk to Gemini while using an app, or surfing the web, and the AI would analyze the contents on the screen, and help you interpret the information. Initially, these features were limited to users who were Gemini Advanced subscribers, and those who owned specific devices, such as the Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25, but positive feedback from users led Google to broaden access significantly.

Google's Gemini Live screen and camera sharing features are now available free of charge for all users, but only on Android. iOS users aren't getting the features for free.

The timing of Google's announcement is certainly interesting, as it coincides with Microsoft's announcement of Copilot Vision, which also offers similar visual capabilities integrated into the Edge browser. Gemini Live does have one advantage, as pointed out by Tech Radar, it stands out by being fully integrated into the Android ecosystem, removing barriers that often come with switching platforms or launching separate apps. This seamless integration puts Gemini Live in a unique position to compete effectively.

Google's decision to make these advanced features free raises questions about the value of subscription models in AI services. If users can access powerful AI tools for free, they may prefer to use those instead of premium AI services, this in turn could have a big impact on the industry.

Comments

  1. Ruben J said on April 18, 2025 at 1:37 pm
    Reply

    I don’t need or want assistance from AI.

