Microsoft makes Copilot Vision free for Edge users in the US

Microsoft has launched a new feature called Copilot Vision. This functionality allows Microsoft’s AI to literally see what users see on their screens, offering insights and assistance as they browse.

While it may sound similar to Windows Recall, it is actually closer to Google's Gemini Live sharing feature which, coincidentally, has been made free for all Android users. Microsoft had some sweet news of its own, it has announced that Copilot Vision is now available free of charge for Edge users, but there is a catch. It is only available for users in the United States.

Copilot Vision was initially available only to paid subscribers of the Copilot Pro plan, but it has now expanded its reach to a wider audience. It has been designed to optimize hands-free interaction, and allows users to communicate naturally with Copilot Vision. For instance, users can open a web page and ask questions about it, and the AI will respond to your query, by analyzing the contents on the screen. In addition to voice interactions, users can still type queries to the AI as needed.

Users can visit the official website to try the feature. Copilot Vision is rather limited in its current state. Windows Central reports that the feature is only compatible with nine websites for now: Wikipedia, Amazon, Food & Wine, Tripadvisor, Target, OpenTable, Williams Sonoma, Wayfair, and Geoguessr. Microsoft has indicated that it plans to broaden compatibility, enhancing the feature's utility.

Despite its innovative capabilities, the introduction of Copilot Vision has ignited debates about privacy and data security. Many are apprehensive about AI features that analyze screen content. Microsoft is taking a cautious approach to roll out the feature, particularly in light of recent criticism surrounding Windows Recall, a function that captures screenshots every five seconds. Following criticism, Microsoft delayed this feature, but has since proceeded with its plans after making necessary adjustments, which it says will ensure enhanced security.

Microsoft states that it only logs Copilot's responses to the user, and that it does not collect any input, image or content from web pages during a Copilot Vision session.

Google on the other hand claims users love Gemini Live video and screen sharing, and it is evident Microsoft wants its own product to not only compete, but succeed in the AI market.

