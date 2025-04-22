Microsoft Edge: AI is taking over the New Tab Page

Martin Brinkmann
Apr 22, 2025
"How can I help you today". That is what you see when you open Microsoft Edge's new tab page in the latest development version. Microsoft is replacing the traditional new tab page with a page that is all about Copilot. It is the second Copilot feature that has been added to Edge recently by Microsoft.

Currently, that is only an experiment, but there is a chance that this new AI-powered page is replacing the classic new tab page, at least as an option.

Microsoft Edge Copilot AI new tab page

The test page displays the Copilot chat interface in the central location. You also get top sites as icons displayed underneath the interface, but that is all there is to see right now.

The default mode of Copilot combines options to chat with the AI with web-based activity, such as searching and navigating. So, if you used to type the name of a site to open it previously, this continues to work on the experimental page.

Just type the domain name, e.g., ghacks.net, and press the Enter-key to do so. Edge will load the domain and display it immediately.

Many of the interactions with Copilot redirect you to the Bing website where the results are shown. Pretty much anything that I typed was redirected to Bing. Any request to interact with the open tabs was ignored. It is possible that this is still in development and that interactions with tabs come at a later point in time.

Opera is ahead in this regard, as you can interact with the integrated AI Aria to some degree already.

How to enable or disable the new Copilot-powered New Tab Page in Edge

Edge New Tab Page Ai

If you run Microsoft Edge 137 or later, you may configure Copilot on the new tab page in the following way:

  1. Load edge://flags/#edge-ntp-composer and set the status to "Enabled with experimental features"
  2. Load edge://flags/#edge-ntp-composer-chat-ranking and set to "Enabled".
  3. Load edge://flags/#edge-ntp-composer-focus and set to "Enabled.
  4. Load edge://flags/#edge-ntp-composer-use-copilot-search and set to "Enabled.
  5. Restart Microsoft Edge.

This enables Copilot on the new tab page. To disable it, set the flags either to "Default" or "Disabled". The default value may switch at some time, which means that disabled is your best bet if you do not want to use Copilot on the new tab page.

Closing Words

It remains to be seen how useful AI is going to be on the new tab page or integration in the browser. For now, the integration is rather simple and more an exact copy of what you get when you interact with AI chat tools directly.

In the future, it is likely that AI will be integrated deeper into the browser so that you can use natural language to have it execute actions for you. Opera Software has integrated some of these already in its browser, but others will likely follow.

Now You: What is your take on this? Can you see yourself using AI on the new tab page or the browser in general? Feel free to leave a comment down below. (via Deskmodder)

Microsoft has launched a new feature called Copilot Vision. This functionality allows Microsoft’s AI to literally see what users see on their screens, offering insights and assistance as they browse. While it may sound similar to Recall, it is actually closer to Google's Gemini Live sharing feature which, coincidentally, has been made free for all Android users. Microsoft had some sweet news of its own, it has announced that Copilot Vision is now available free of charge for Edge users, but there is a catch. It is only available for users in the United States. Copilot Vision was initially available only to paid subscribers of the Copilot Pro plan, but it has now expanded its reach to a wider audience. It has been designed to optimize hands-free interaction, and allows users to communicate naturally with Copilot Vision. For instance, users can open a web page and ask questions about it, and the AI will respond to your query, by analyzing the contents on the screen. In addition to voice interactions, users can still type queries to the AI as needed. Users can visit the official website to try the feature. Copilot Vision is rather limited in its current state, it is only compatible with nine websites for now: Wikipedia, Amazon, Food & Wine, Tripadvisor, Target, OpenTable, Williams Sonoma, Wayfair, and Geoguessr. Microsoft has indicated that it plans to broaden compatibility, enhancing the feature's utility. Despite its innovative capabilities, the introduction of Copilot Vision has ignited debates about privacy and data security. Many are apprehensive about AI features that analyze screen content. Microsoft is taking a cautious approach to roll out the feature, particularly in light of recent criticism surrounding Windows Recall, a function that captures screenshots every five seconds. Following criticism, Microsoft delayed this feature, but has since proceeded with its plans after making necessary adjustments, which it says will ensure enhanced security. Microsoft states that it only logs Copilot's responses to the user, and that it does not collect any input, image or content from web pages during a Copilot Vision session. Google on the other hand claims users love Gemini Live video and screen sharing, and it is evident Microsoft wants its own product to not only compete, but succeed in the AI market.

Comments

  1. kalmly said on April 22, 2025 at 5:42 pm
    Typical Microsoft.

