Google launches Gemini Live video and screen sharing features for Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25

Google has announced an update to Gemini Live platform, by introducing Gemini Live Video and Screen Sharing capabilities. The new features enhance the way that users interact with the AI, by allowing real-time engagement using the phone's camera, akin to Apple’s Visual Intelligence.

Gemini Live's update enables users to enjoy a “free-flowing, hands-free conversation” with the AI in 45 languages. Users can point their phone's camera at objects in the real world, and get information instantly about what they see, just by asking questions. The AI continuously analyzes the environment and responds to verbal inquiries without the need to take regular snapshots.

The newly launched screen sharing feature allows users to share their phone screens by using Gemini, making it easier to inquire about specific content found in various apps or websites. Google's seamless integration of these functionalities emphasizes a user-friendly approach to leveraging AI in daily tasks. Various demos of the feature's capabilities are highlighted on Google's blog.

Tom's Guide observes that the tech giant is not breaking new ground with these innovations. Competitors like Apple and ChatGPT have offered similar features for some time now. Nevertheless, these advancements provide an attractive proposition for Google users.

This update is now available for Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 users. For other Android devices, access to these features will require a Gemini Advanced subscription, which is priced at $20 per month. Google has yet to confirm the timeline for free availability across all devices, but users can verify if they have access by checking the Gemini app’s interface for the live video and screen sharing icons.

Google has also announced the availability of AI Mode for users in the U.S.

