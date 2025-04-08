Google launches Gemini Live video and screen sharing features for Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25

Google launches Gemini Live video and screen sharing features for Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25
Agencies Ghacks
Apr 8, 2025
Google
|
0

Google has announced an update to Gemini Live platform, by introducing Gemini Live Video and Screen Sharing capabilities. The new features enhance the way that users interact with the AI, by allowing real-time engagement using the phone's camera, akin to Apple’s Visual Intelligence.

Gemini Live's update enables users to enjoy a “free-flowing, hands-free conversation” with the AI in 45 languages. Users can point their phone's camera at objects in the real world, and get information instantly about what they see, just by asking questions. The AI continuously analyzes the environment and responds to verbal inquiries without the need to take regular snapshots.

The newly launched screen sharing feature allows users to share their phone screens by using Gemini, making it easier to inquire about specific content found in various apps or websites. Google's seamless integration of these functionalities emphasizes a user-friendly approach to leveraging AI in daily tasks. Various demos of the feature's capabilities are highlighted on Google's blog.

Tom's Guide observes that the tech giant is not breaking new ground with these innovations. Competitors like Apple and ChatGPT have offered similar features for some time now. Nevertheless, these advancements provide an attractive proposition for Google users.

This update is now available for Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 users. For other Android devices, access to these features will require a Gemini Advanced subscription, which is priced at $20 per month. Google has yet to confirm the timeline for free availability across all devices, but users can verify if they have access by checking the Gemini app’s interface for the live video and screen sharing icons.

Google has also announced the availability of AI Mode for users in the U.S.

Advertisement

Related content

Google brings multimodal search to AI Mode with enhanced visual search

Google brings multimodal search to AI Mode with enhanced visual search
Gemini for kids: Google's upcoming AI chatbot tailored for young users

Gemini for kids: Google's upcoming AI chatbot tailored for young users
Google's Gemini Live camera and screen sharing supports all Android devices

Google's Gemini Live camera and screen sharing supports all Android devices
Google's Circle to Search to get text interactions in AI Overviews

Google's Circle to Search to get text interactions in AI Overviews
Samsung set to launch One UI 7 based on Android 15 for Galaxy S series

Android development moves behind closed doors, public access limited until official release

Google Chrome installer issue prevents installation on Intel and AMD PCs

Tutorials & Tips

MusicLM: Google Music AI is here to change the music industry

What is Chrome Refresh 2023 and how to use it

How to indent on Google Docs

How to add music to Google Slides


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved