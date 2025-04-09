Google Messages introduces 'Unsubscribe' button to combat spam

Google Messages is introducing a built-in “Unsubscribe” button aimed at providing users with an efficient way to stop automated messages. This initiative is part of the company's broader efforts to enhance spam control within the application.

Android Authority reports that the new feature appears as a prompt at the end of spammy texts, allowing users to quickly disconnect by simply tapping on “unsubscribe to stop receiving messages.”

Upon tapping the button, users will see a pop-up that not only assures them that a "Stop" message will be sent to the sender, but also asks for the reason behind opting out. There are five categories to choose from: “not signed up,” “too many messages,” “no longer interested,” “spam,” or “other.” This granular approach to block spam grants users more control over their messaging preferences.

After a user opts out, they will receive a notification confirming that the unsubscribe request has been sent. Additionally, a “Start” button will appear, permitting users to resubscribe if they change their minds later.

This functionality is not entirely new to the app. Google Messages has previously allowed users to block or report suspicious senders directly. The updated interface promises an even more streamlined approach to managing unwanted communications. Users can also set up Spam Protection from the Settings to detect potential spam messages.

The Unsubscribe button is being rolled out in various regions including the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Mexico, and Spain. It is being tested through the Google Messages beta program. The feature is also being tested for RCS Business Messages.

Source: Android Central

