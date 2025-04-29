Google One may soon let you backup and restore your eSIM data

Apr 29, 2025
Google is reportedly developing a feature to enhance the backup process for Android devices. It may soon let users backup their eSIM data to the cloud.

Unlike physical SIM cards which can be transferred easily to a different phone, it is not easy to migrate an eSIM. Android Authority has discovered some code strings in the beta version 25.16.33 of Google Play Services, and for the first time, "SIMs" have been identified as a category of data eligible for backup.

The refreshed device backup settings page also lists other retrievable data types such as contacts, call history, and apps. While this new functionality has not yet been activated, it suggests that Google is preparing to support backing up eSIM information, mirroring existing services from Apple and Samsung that allow users to convert physical SIM cards into on-device eSIMs. Currently, there are no options in place for backing up SIM cards on Android, which highlights the significance of this anticipated update.

Despite the promise these features hold, it remains unclear whether it would make it to the public release. Experts speculate that this enhancement could arrive in the near future, but Google is yet to reveal any details. The drawback is that this eSIM backup feature would likely be integrated into the Google One service, which would necessitate a paid subscription for users who wish to utilize it.

Should it be implemented, the ability to backup and restore eSIM information could streamline the transition process for users who want to switch to a new device. This could also be useful if a user does not have the old device in hand, e.g. in case it broke or got lost.

Via: Android Central.

