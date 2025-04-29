Elden Ring: Nightreign system requirements are similar to the original game
FromSoftware has revealed the Elden Ring: Nightreign system requirements. And the specifications are unsurprisingly similar to the original game.
That's good news for players who enjoyed the original Elden Ring, you'll likely be able to run Nightreign without issues.
Though its RAM and GPU specifications remain exactly the same, there are a few adjustments primarily involving the CPU, the newer title requires an Intel Core i5-10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500. Nightreign also has a reduced storage requirement, needing only 30GB compared to the original's 60GB.
Minimum Specifications
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Memory: 12GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB
- DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)
- Storage: 30GB
- Sound Card: Windows-compatible audio device
Recommended Specifications
- Operating System: Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Core i5-11500 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB
- DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)
- Storage: 30GB
- Sound Card: Windows-compatible audio device
Unlike Elden Ring, Nightreign isn't just a soulslike/RPG, it is a soulslike with roguelike elements, as in it features permadeath. It offers a purely Player versus environment (PvE) gameplay, meaning it supports a singleplayer experience, though it is primarily designed as a 3-player co-op multiplayer roguelike. Players can choose a character from one of 8 playable classes: Wylder, Duchess, Recluse, Guardian. There are 4 more characters that are yet to be revealed by FromSoftware. The characters are premade, so there is no character creator, but players will be able to customize the appearance of their characters. Nightreign's map layout is static, but the encounters are randomized to offer a unique experience every run. Each run consists of a survival mode for a couple of days, and then taking on a boss in a fight to the death.
Elden Ring: Nightreign is set to launch on May 29 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.
Source: PCGamer
