Nintendo's latest joint venture, Nintendo Systems, is now operational

Martin Brinkmann
Apr 4, 2023
Games
Nintendo and DeNA announced the Nintendo Systems joint venture back in November 2022. Now, Nintendo Systems has launched its own website and has started operations.

The November 2022 announcement did not reveal much about the new company: "Nintendo Systems Co., Ltd. will develop and operate systems and new services that deliver Nintendo entertainment to our customers. We aim to combine Nintendo and DeNA's commitment to entertainment and technology to create creative entertainment innovations. "

The Nintendo Systems website is in Japanese, and it does not reveal much either at this stage.  The company profile page reveals that Nintendo owns an 80% stake in the company and Dee Enue the remaining 20%. Nintendo Systems launched with a starting capital of about 37 million U.S. Dollar (5000000000 Japanese Yen).

The profile highlights that Nintendo Systems is working on "development and operation of a system related to the digital part of the business deployed by Nintendo", and that it is also planning, developing and operating new services for Nintendo.

The company notes on the official website: "Technological developments surrounding entertainment are expected to continue to develop. From obsolete technology to cutting-edge technology, we will continue to take on the challenge of bringing smiles to as many customers as possible through Nintendo entertainment."

DeNA has developed mobile games, such as Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Super Mario Run, or Mario Kart Tour, for Nintendo in the past. It is a Japan-based mobile games company that has entered a partnership with Nintendo in 2015.

Nintendo Systems has yet to reveal specifics on what it is working on. Will it focus on the mobile part of Nintendo's business and improve its value for Nintendo and gamers? The mobile expertise of DeNA hints in that direction. The company plans to start hiring in June 2023.

Tetsuya Sasaki is president of Nintendo Systems. Sasaki joined Nintendo in 1995 and has been working on numerous games since. Highlights include The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Wii Sports.

Closing Words

Nintendo System's main objective is to "provide enhanced experience and service outside of [Nintendo's] dedicated gaming system". Nintendo Account plays a primary role in maintaining and expanding Nintendo's relationship with gamers.

It will be interesting to see how Nintendo Systems plans to develop these experiences.

