Temple Run remake got the touch of Unreal Engine 5

Temple Run, the popular iPhone game that made its debut in the early days of the App Store, has been remade in Unreal Engine 5. A concept video of the game has been released, showcasing the graphics capabilities of the latest engine from Epic Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those unfamiliar with the game, Temple Run is an endless runner developed by Imangi Studios. The player must tap the screen to make the character jump, while avoiding traps and enemies and collecting power-ups to score as high as possible.

A Temple Run remake concept

The Temple Run concept was developed by TeaserPlay using Unreal Engine 5, and features modern gaming elements such as ray-tracing, a graphical effect that showcases lifelike reflections, and structures breaking into a thousand pieces.

Check out the Temple Run remake concept from the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

The graphics and framerate of the concept are lightyears beyond the original Temple Run from 2011, which still remains a classic on iPhone.

With the App Store approaching its 15th anniversary, iPhone games are becoming nostalgic to a generation, and many gamers who grew up with these games want to see them remade with today's graphics. This is why concept videos like the Temple Run remake are gaining popularity.

It would be great to see a remake of Temple Run arrive on iOS someday with ray-tracing and ProMotion, Apple's take on higher-framerate displays.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, if a remake of Temple Run is never released, seeing the game remade for a modern engine is still a sight to behold, and it shows how far we've come that a mobile game from 2011 can look so good.

What is Unreal Engine?

Unreal Engine is a widely used engine that allows developers to create worlds and characters with pre-made tools. It has been used in numerous games, including Deus Ex in 2000, Fortnite Unreal editor, and the upcoming Tekken 8.

The latest version, Unreal Engine 5, was released in 2022 and is available for anyone to download a free version and develop a working game demo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement