We’ve been sitting on the edge, waiting for an official release date for GTA 6. While Rockstar still hasn’t come forward with any new information, it looks like an insider has some details. TezFun came forward stating that it may launch in late 2024, maybe early 2025 if there are any delays.

After the massive GTA 6 leak last year, the Rockstar development team has had a tough time keeping things under wraps. With TezFun being a recognized GTA informant, many have taken his comment on the forums as a legitimate claim. However, he does state that it could go past late 2024 into early 2025 as a release date.

Part of the statement discusses the issue of a forced return-to-office process. It looks like Rockstar may be instructing employees to head back to the office, and TenFun says that may not go down very well. However, Rockstar may be able to give a proper launch date for GTA 6 if everyone is back to working at full pace at the workplace.

The opposite could also be true. Many have become used to working from home and find it more productive. The workplace can be full of distractions at times, especially when colleagues want to chat or have meetings 24/7 for the sake of appearing like they’re working.

ADVERTISEMENT

In any event, TenFun says Rockstar isn’t really in a position to delay GTA 6 until 2025/2026. They’ll want to target the holidays of 2024/2025 after promising the game for so long. While we were personally hoping for a 2023 release, we may have to wait longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement