Capcom Spotlight is coming! And one of the highlights is, naturally, the Resident Evil 4 remake and the upcoming Exoprimal, a futuristic online action game with dinosaurs.

In case you didn’t know, Capcom Spotlight is a digital event only, and it’ll be available to stream online on March 9. To watch it, the most straightforward way is simply to head to Capcom’s YouTube channel and browse the Live tab to find the event in your region.

The event is supposed to last 26 minutes (because round numbers such as 40 are so Nintendo), and it’ll begin at 2:30 PM (Pacific Time) or 5:30 PM Eastern Time. Even though the aforementioned titles seem to be the main course, there are other highlights too when it comes to Capcom games.

Some of the other titles included are Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (try to say that five times in a row, fast), Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.

Bear in mind that Capcom explicitly commented this is not a Capcom Showcase, and that the Capcom Spotlight has a different focus. Exactly how it differs? People at Capcom haven't commented anything about it but, as you can see, they’ll still be presenting games.

Lots of people wonder what other announcements the company might make. Many are anticipating more info on when the Sunbreak DLC will be available for Monster Hunter Rise, one of Capcom’s strongest titles. Others are more intrigued about battling against dinosaurs in exosuits in Exoprime.

Even though those titles are interesting enough, the remake of Resident Evil 4 will likely get the most attention. After all, the game is set to be released on March 24, about two weeks after this event for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC via Steam. Don’t worry, dear Steam customer: you don’t need Windows 11 for this game.

Mega Man fans will probably be excited to get more information about the long-named title, which includes a lot of previous iterations such as Mega Man Battle Network Blue 3, Mega Man Battle Network Red Sun 4, and the upcoming Mega Man Battle Network Yellow Pikachu Version (just kidding, I hope). This game will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Interestingly, Street Fighter 6 is not on the list of featured games. That doesn’t mean it won’t show in this event but it surely tells you that, if it does, it won’t be in the spotlight. It’ll maybe be a prop in the corner or something while the Resident Evil 4 remake and the others take the stage.

There’s hope besides hype about the event in itself, with some people eager to get their hands on demo versions of games, at least according to comments made before the event. If Capcom Showcases can be used as indicators, the last Capcom Showcase in the USA was watched by almost 200K Capcom enthusiasts, and many more worldwide.

