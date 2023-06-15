Steam client update brings in-game Notes app, redesigned overlay and more

Steam client update brings in-game Notes app, redesigned overlay and more
Ashwin
Jun 15, 2023
Games
|
0

Valve has released a new update for its Steam client that introduces a redesigned interface for the in-game overlay. It also brings the Notes app that we tested a few months ago.

For those of you who missed it, Valve seeded a beta version of the Steam client in April this year with some major changes. The stable version of the desktop program ships with the same changes, and some additional improvements.

Redesigned Menus, Fonts and Notifications

steam app update new font and menu design

The interface of the Steam client has a new header and footer with a couple of extra buttons, and a new font. The menus that pop-up when you mouse over an option have been refreshed, along with the animations that play.

Steam desktop client new interface

Even the buttons and fonts in the game install screen have a new design.

Steam client download and install game

 

The notifications system in Steam's desktop app has been updated, and the green bell icon only lights up when you have an alert. Steam calls this the "tray view" as it only displays new notifications, you may click on the View All button to see a history of all notifications from the app. The notifications manager allows you to configure what it should alert you about, the available options include wishlist item on sale, friend invitation, gifts, trade offers, etc. You can toggle the options to filter the notifications that are displayed.

Steam app notifications green button lights up

New In-game Overlay in Steam client

The in-game overlay, which you can access with the hotkey, Shift + Tab, has been redesigned completely. It has a side panel with shortcuts for the following: Game Overview, Achievements, Notes, Guides, Discussions, Steam Workshop, Screenshots, Friends, Web Browser, Controller Settings, Settings, Minimize Windows.

Steam client update brings a new in-game overlay

Each tool opens in a new pop-up window that you can drag and rearrange to any place on the screen. The Game Overview section displays your total playtime for the game, and your playtime in the last 2 weeks, and shows a thumbnail of your screenshots. It also lists Top Guides for the game from the Steam Community, and active players in your Friends list.

 

The next section, Achievements, can be useful to view a list of all the achievements in the game, and the ones that you have completed. The Guides and Discussions shortcuts take you to the Steam Community pages for the game, where you can learn more about the game or discuss it with other players. Likewise, the Steam Workshop shortcut opens the corresponding page for the game, allowing to browse the various mods that are supported, you may choose to subscribe to any that you would like.

Notes app in Steam

The built-in Notes app is probably the best feature in this update, it allows you to jot down things quickly. The Notes are saved on a per-game basis, and you can have multiple notes too, which can come in handy for checklists, reminders, and other things you may want to do in a game. For example: you could save a list of locations or characters that you want to visit, crafting materials to gather, etc. The Notes app in Steam supports rich text formatting, and lets you paste images.

Steam client app brings a built-in notes app

The Notes aren't exclusive to the in-game overlay, they can also be viewed from the game's details page in the Steam client, and are supported on Steam Deck too. Notes that you save are available offline.

Window Pinning

All tools in Steam's in-game overlay have a pin icon that allows you to pin a window to the screen, and resize it per your requirements. So you can play a game with the Notes app pinned, or have a video playing in the web browser. When you pin a window, you can set its opacity level, so it doesn't distract you from the gameplay.

Screenshot Manager

The screenshot manager in Steam's in-game overlay now lets you view all images that you took in the game, change the size of the thumbnails.

screenshot tool in steam in-game overlay

The Controller Settings in the Steam client can be used to configure the Steam Input settings for your connected game pad, such as the Xbox One Controller or PS4's DualShock 4.

The new Steam client is available for Windows, Mac and Linux, and supports hardware acceleration across all three platforms for better animations, scrolling and responsiveness. Please refer to the official release notes for a full list of bug fixes included in the update.

Summary
Steam client update brings in-game Notes app, redesigned overlay and more
Article Name
Steam client update brings in-game Notes app, redesigned overlay and more
Description
Valve has released a new version of the Steam client for Window, Mac and Linux. It has a new in-game overlay that adds a built-in notes app, screenshot manager, and more.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft is bringing Xbox Game Pass to Nvidia GeForce Now

Microsoft is bringing Xbox Game Pass to Nvidia GeForce Now
Madden 24 beta codes

First wave of Madden 24 beta codes distributed by EA Games
LoL new ranks League of Legends Emerald rank

LoL new ranks: League of Legends Emerald rank explained
payday 2 not starting

Payday 2 not starting: How to fix it
Fortnite servers not responding

Fortnite servers not responding: How to fix it

Payday 2 connecting: How to fix it

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved