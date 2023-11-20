LoL Season 2024 Map changes, new objectives and more

League of Legends is on the brink of a transformative shift as LoL Season 2024 prepares to unleash a wave of unprecedented changes.

Riot Games has unveiled a captivating gameplay teaser showcasing a host of exciting alterations that will reshape the game's landscape, pushing players to adapt and explore new dimensions of gameplay.

Here is Riot Games' LoL Season 2024 gameplay teaser video:

LoL Season 2024 map changes will reshape Summoner's Rift

As shown in the LoL Season 2024 teaser video, the map's terrain has undergone significant changes, with the Baron Pit area expanding and offering more strategic positions for approach.

The lanes have also been altered, making them more accessible for ganks, and requiring players to be more vigilant against jungler rotations.

The mid lane, in particular, features a new nook that junglers can exploit for surprise dives, while the bot lane's outermost bush is now directly connected to the Blue Buff area.

Changes to the top lane include a new wall that separates teams from direct access to Baron, adding an extra layer of complexity to objective control.

The grip of the Void

The jungle monsters have not escaped the Void's influence, sporting new appearances and potentially altered behaviors.

The Red Buff looks more menacing than ever, while the Blue Buff has also received a makeover.

Even the Rift Scuttler has fallen under the Void's sway, and a new mystery creature lurks in the River.

LoL Season 2024 new neutral objectives

The Herald of the Rift and Baron Nashor have undergone significant transformations, reflecting the Void's pervasive influence in LoL Season 2024.

The Herald now bears a gruesome appearance, and it seems like champions can now enter its body once it's been placed, adding a new dimension to split-pushing strategies.

Baron Nashor, too, has taken on a more fearsome form, hinting at increased difficulty in securing its power. The surrounding terrain around Baron's Pit has also been altered, further enhancing the impact of battles around this crucial objective.

Riot Games is very ambitious

Riot Games shared the LoL Season 2024 teaser on Twitter/X with the words "you're not ready for next season" and the professional League of Legends E-Sports team Dignitas responded with "I'M READY" and this funny conversation took place between them:

literally what did i just say… you’re not… ?? — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 19, 2023

When does LoL Preseason 2024 start?

League of Legends Preseason 2024 will commence on November 20, 2023, on the Public Beta Environment (PBE), the game's testing server. The official launch of these gameplay adjustments on live servers is scheduled for January 9, 2024, which also marks the beginning of the first split of 2024.

Riot Games opted to delay the start of Preseason 2024 to provide players ample time to familiarize themselves with the new gameplay modifications before their release on the live server. Preseason typically began in early October in previous years, resulting in the gameplay changes losing their novelty by the time the new Season began.

Featured image credit: League of Legends/Riot Games.

