Microsoft PowerToys: reimagined Run tool CmdPal is the "one-stop launcher to start anything"

Martin Brinkmann
Mar 25, 2025
Updated • Mar 19, 2025
Microsoft is working on a new program called Command Palette for its open source PowerToys collection that will replace the Run module in the near future.

PowerToys Run is a quick launcher for Windows that is invoked with the shortcut Alt-Space. You may use it to run programs quickly and for other tasks, including web searches, Shell commands, or finding files.

Command Palette will expand the functionality. In fact, plans are to "eventually graduate [the module] out of PowerToys" to turn it into a standalone application.

It should then work like other dedicated launchers for Windows, including Launchy, PinPoint, or Flow Launcher.

As far as differences to PowerToys Run are concerned, there are some. Not all modules that Run uses have been ported at this stage. Most, including the option to run installed apps, search for files, or run web searches, are already integrated.

The biggest change is the introduction of new extensions that expand the functionality. One of the major additions is support for winget, the Windows package manager. This allows you to install, uninstall, or update extensions directly from the Command Palette interface.

Winget commands can be very useful. There is a command to upgrade all installed programs or to install Microsoft Store apps without using the Store.

Another new feature of the redesigned launcher is the option to save bookmarks. The developer notes say that you may use them to save shortcuts to files, folders, and webpages as top-level commands. Whether that includes bookmarking commands remains to be seen, as this is not mentioned specifically.

Closing Words

The new application is not yet available. It remains to be seen how snappy it is going to be in comparison to existing launchers, especially once it is available as a standalone application and not as an integrated module of the PowerToys collection of Windows tools.

The development progress is highlighted on GitHub. Just follow this link and you see the exact state of the new run module and launcher for PowerToys.

Now You: do you use a launcher application on your systems? If so, which and why?

