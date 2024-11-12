Microsoft releases the November 2024 security updates for Windows
Microsoft released the November 2024 security updates for all supported client and server versions of its Windows operating system. Security updates are also available for other company products, including Microsoft Office.
Our overview of the November 2024 update helps system administrators and home users make sense of the releases. It offers actionable information, including what has changed and whether there are known issues.
Links provide easy access to official support pages and there is an assortment of information and more to be found below.
Good to known: Microsoft revealed that Windows 10 customers may extend support for one year and the price of $30.
You may download the following Excel spreadsheet to get a list of released updates. Click on the following link to download the archive to the local device: Windows Security Updates November 2024
Executive Summary
- Microsoft released a total of 89 security updates for various Microsoft products and 3 security updates from non-Microsoft issues (e.g. Chromium).
- Windows clients with issues are:
- Windows 11 version 22H2, 23H2, and 24H2
- Windows Server clients with issues:
- Windows Server 2008
- Windows Server 2025
- Windows 11, version 22H2, Home and Pro, have reached end of support. Microsoft will force upgrade devices to newer Windows versions.
Product overview
Each supported version of Windows and their critical vulnerabilities are listed below.
- Windows 10 version 22H2: 28 vulnerabilities, 0 critical, 28 important
- Windows 11 version 22H2: 31 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 30 important
- Microsoft Windows VMSwitch Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-43625
- Windows 11 version 23H2: 31 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 30 important
- same as 22H2.
- Windows 11 version 24H2: 30 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 29 important
- same as 22H2.
Windows Server products
- Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 20 vulnerabilities: 0 critical, 20 important
- Windows Server 2012 R2 (extended support only): unknown
- Windows Server 2016: 25 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 24 important
- Windows Kerberos Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-43639
- Windows Server 2019: 28 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 27 important
- Windows Kerberos Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-43639
- Windows Server 2022: 34 vulnerabilities: 2 critical, 32 important
- Microsoft Windows VMSwitch Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-43625
- Windows Kerberos Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-43639
- Windows Server 2025: 32 vulnerabilities: 2 critical, 30 important
- Microsoft Windows VMSwitch Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-43625
- Windows Kerberos Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-43639
Windows Security Updates
Windows 10 version 22H2
- Support Page: KB5046613
Updates and improvements:
- Security updates.
- Roll out of new account manager in the Start menu continues. Moves Lock command to the "power menu" and sign out under the ellipses (...).
Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2
- Support Page: KB5046633
Updates and improvements:
- Security updates.
- Roll out of new setting to turn off notifications from certain apps. Found under Settings > System > Notifications.
- Roll out changes "All Apps" in Start to "All".
- Roll out of new Copilot key mapping under Settings > Personalization > Text input.
Windows 11 version 24H2
- Support page: KB5046617
Updates and improvements:
- Fixes security issues.
- Roll out of new setting to turn off notifications from certain apps. Found under Settings > System > Notifications.
- Roll out of new Wi-Fi password dialog, which has a new design.
- Roll out changes "All Apps" in Start to "All".
- Roll out of new Copilot key mapping under Settings > Personalization > Text input.
- New detach virtual hard disk button under Settings > System > Storage > Disk & Volumes.
- The command netsh wlan show networks can now read SSIDs that are encoded using UTF-8.
- Windows Sandbox Client Preview added. It includes:
- Runtime clipboard redirection.
- Audio and video input control.
- Sharing of folders with host at runtime.
- Fixed Windows Disk Cleanup app reporting issue and sfc /scannow command errors whenever it is run.
Windows Security updates
2024-11 Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer (KB5046630)
2024-11 Security Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5048238)
2024-11 Security Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5048239)
2024-11 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5046613)
2024-11 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5046665)
2024-11 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5046612)
Server
2024-11 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5046639)
2024-11 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5046661)
2024-11 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5046687)
2024-11 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5046705)
2024-11 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5046682)
2024-11 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 (KB5046697)
2024-11 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5046615)
2024-11 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5046616)
2024-11 Cumulative security Hotpatch for Azure Stack HCI, version 21H2 and Windows Server 2022 Datacenter: Azure Edition for x64-based Systems (KB5046698)
Non-Security updates
2024-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64 (KB5046258)
2024-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5046259)
2024-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5046260)
2024-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 R2 and Windows Server 2008 (KB5046261)
2024-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5046262)
2024-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5046543)
2024-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 (KB5046544)
2024-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5046545)
2024-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 3.5 SP1, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5046546)
2024-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5045933)
2024-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5045935)
2024-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5045936)
2024-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5046264)
2024-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5046265)
2024-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5046266)
2024-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5046268)
2024-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5046269)
2024-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 23H2 for x64 (KB5046270)
2024-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5046539)
2024-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5046540)
2024-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5046541)
2024-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5046542)
2024-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5046547)
2024-11 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5046905)
2024-11 Dynamic Update for Microsoft server operating system for x64-based Systems (KB5046907)
2024-11 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5046911)
2024-11 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5046912)
2024-11 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5046913)
2024-11 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5046914)
2024-11 Dynamic Update for Microsoft server operating system for x64-based Systems (KB5046916)
2024-11 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5047135)
Known Issues
Windows 10 version 22H2
- (Fixed) Description: After installation of the update, users may be unable to change their account profile picture.
- Workaround: none available at the time.
- (Old) Description: After installation of the security update, issues with booting Linux may occur on dual-boot systems. Device may fail to boot Linux and throw the error "Verifying shim SBAT data failed: Security Policy Violation. Something has gone seriously wrong: SBAT self-check failed: Security Policy Violation".
- Workaround: Too long to mention here, but explained in depth on the Release Information site here.
Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2
- OpenSSH may fail to start, which prevents SSH connections.
- Workaround: Microsoft suggests updating permissions to temporarily address the issue. Instructions found here.
Windows 11 version 24H2
- (OLD) Players on ARM devices may not be able to play Roblox via the Microsoft Store.
- Workaround: download and play the title directly from the developer website.
Security advisories and updates
- ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates
Microsoft Office Updates
You find Office update information here.
How to download and install the October 2024 security updates
The vast majority of unmanaged Windows devices receives automatic updates. This does not happen in real time, but it ensures that most systems are protected from attacks that target patched vulnerabilities.
Administrators may speed up the installation of new security updates in the following way:
- Select Start, type Windows Update and load the Windows Update item that is displayed.
- Select check for updates to run a manual check for updates.
- Click on Download & Install, if the discovered update is not downloaded automatically.
Another option is to download Windows updates from the Microsoft Update Catalog website to install them on one or several devices.
Direct update downloads
Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.
Windows 10 version 22H2
- KB5046613 -- 2024-11 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2
Windows 11 version 22H2
- KB5046633 -- 2024-11 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2
- KB5046633 -- 2024-11 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 23H2
Windows 11 version 24H2
- KB5046617 -- 2024-11 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 24H2
Additional resources
- November 2024 Security Updates release notes
- List of software updates for Microsoft products
- List of the latest Windows Updates and Services Packs
- Security Updates Guide
- Microsoft Update Catalog site
- Our in-depth Windows update guide
- How to install optional updates on Windows 10
- Windows 11 24H2 Update History
- Windows 11 23H2 Update History
- Windows 10 Update History
