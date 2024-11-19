Microsoft's first ever Windows 11 desktop PC costs just $349, but there is a catch

Microsoft has released a lot of hardware throughout the years. Prominent examples are the company's Surface line of Windows devices, but also peripherals and other hardware.

Today, Microsoft announced its very first desktop PC. It is special for a number of reasons. The three big reasons are the price of the device, what it offers, and who it is designed for.

Windows 365 Link from Microsoft

Microsoft says that it will sell the Windows 365 Link" PC for $349. This includes a Windows 11 license. A Windows 11 PC for that little? It must be a really barebones system then, right?

It is, but not one that is comparable to relatively cheap desktop PCS. Here is why:

Windows 365 Link is tiny. It has a size of 12 x 12 cm and is just 3 cm high. It looks like a box that you place under your TV to stream content to it. And that is pretty much what this device does.

It is a PC that streams Windows from the cloud. So, you do need Internet connectivity to boot into Windows. Microsoft describes the system as a "locked-down operating system with no local data or apps, and no local admin users".

As far as availability is concerned, Windows 365 Link is a device for Enterprise and Education customers only at this point. Means, it is only available for organizations that use Windows 365 with Microsoft Intune and Microsoft Entra ID, and that meet all other requirements of Windows 365.

Here are the details about the device that Microsoft revealed today:

Price: $349

Processor: Intel

RAM: 8 gigabyte

Storage: 64 gigabyte

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI port, DisplayPort, Ethernet port, three USB-A and one USB-C ports, audio jack.

Microsoft claims that the device's processing power is enough for "high-performance video playback and conferencing".

It is available as a preview in select markets already. Microsoft lists United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It will become generally available next year.

The Windows 365 Link is the first device of its kind, but Microsoft already hinted that it is working on additional devices with other form factors.

Closing Words

Like it or not, but cloud PCs will will be established as an option in the coming years. While Windows 365 Link is designed for Enterprise customers, it is possible that Microsoft is already working on a device for consumers.

Certain activities may not require access to a local operating system. A cloud PC optimized for gaming, web browsing, or shopping may work well for some. The tradeoff is that you give up control of the device.

Would you buy a Microsoft 365 Link PC if it would become available for $349? Or are you in the "hell needs to freeze" before I use such a device camp? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

