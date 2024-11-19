Undetectable Humanizer: Lifetime Subscription
Microsoft's first ever Windows 11 desktop PC costs just $349, but there is a catch

Martin Brinkmann
Nov 19, 2024
Windows 11 News
|
2

Microsoft has released a lot of hardware throughout the years. Prominent examples are the company's Surface line of Windows devices, but also peripherals and other hardware.

Today, Microsoft announced its very first desktop PC. It is special for a number of reasons. The three big reasons are the price of the device, what it offers, and who it is designed for.

Windows 365 Link from Microsoft

Microsoft says that it will sell the Windows 365 Link" PC for $349. This includes a Windows 11 license. A Windows 11 PC for that little? It must be a really barebones system then, right?

Windows 365 Link

It is, but not one that is comparable to relatively cheap desktop PCS. Here is why:

Windows 365 Link is tiny. It has a size of 12 x 12 cm and is just 3 cm high. It looks like a box that you place under your TV to stream content to it. And that is pretty much what this device does.

It is a PC that streams Windows from the cloud. So, you do need Internet connectivity to boot into Windows. Microsoft describes the system as a "locked-down operating system with no local data or apps, and no local admin users".

As far as availability is concerned, Windows 365 Link is a device for Enterprise and Education customers only at this point. Means, it is only available for organizations that use Windows 365 with Microsoft Intune and Microsoft Entra ID, and that meet all other requirements of Windows 365.

Here are the details about the device that Microsoft revealed today:

  • Price: $349
  • Processor: Intel
  • RAM: 8 gigabyte
  • Storage: 64 gigabyte
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI port, DisplayPort, Ethernet port, three USB-A and one USB-C ports, audio jack.

Microsoft claims that the device's processing power is enough for "high-performance video playback and conferencing".

It is available as a preview in select markets already. Microsoft lists United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It will become generally available next year.

The Windows 365 Link is the first device of its kind, but Microsoft already hinted that it is working on additional devices with other form factors.

Closing Words

Like it or not, but cloud PCs will will be established as an option in the coming years. While Windows 365 Link is designed for Enterprise customers, it is possible that Microsoft is already working on a device for consumers.

Certain activities may not require access to a local operating system. A cloud PC optimized for gaming, web browsing, or shopping may work well for some. The tradeoff is that you give up control of the device.

Would you buy a Microsoft 365 Link PC if it would become available for $349? Or are you in the "hell needs to freeze" before I use such a device camp? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

Comments

  1. MicrosoftSucksAtSoftware said on November 19, 2024 at 7:07 pm
    Reply

    Why would anyone fall for this subscription scam? With ThinOS, Dell and Lenovo have already taken care of this, and you are not enslaved in Microsoft’s traps. Microsoft is probably going to kill it in a few years, leaving businesses stranded.

    Microsoft has completely lost touch with its customers. Instead of making a competitor to the Mac Mini, they produced a useless cloud-based thin client. This business has grown into a huge joke due to its stupidity. This new manager of Surface products needs to be fired. Even though I detest Apple products, I would rather spend a few more dollars on a Mac Mini.

  2. TimH said on November 19, 2024 at 6:54 pm
    Reply

    Let me see… a locked down MS-only (more or less) machine, or a cheap expandable lappie like an Asus Vivobook for same budget? The ASUS – Vivobook Go 15.6″ Laptop (Celeron N4500, 4GB, 128GB) L510KA-ES04 is $230 at BestBuy, and after allowing $20 to expand the RAM it’s still $100 cheaper.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

