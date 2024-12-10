Microsoft releases the December 2024 security updates for Windows

Welcome to the last Windows security updates overview of 2024. Microsoft released security updates for Windows, Office, and other company products today.

Our monthly guide helps home users and system administrators alike, as it provides an overview of the released security updates. It furthermore includes information about known issues, non-security updates, links to support pages, and download links among other useful information.

Good to know: Microsoft has recently pushed an update to devices that are no longer supported and the current version of Windows 10. These are designed to notify users about the support status and to push feature updates, if available.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: October 2024

You may download the following Excel spreadsheet to get a list of released updates. Click on the following link to download the archive to the local device: Windows Security Updates December 2024

Executive Summary

Microsoft released a total of 72 security updates for various Microsoft products and 1 security update for non-Microsoft issues (e.g. Chromium).

Windows clients with issues are: Windows 11 version 22H2, 23H2, and 24H2

Windows Server clients with issues: Windows Server 2008 Windows Server 2025

Windows 11, version 22H2, Home and Pro, have reached end of support. Microsoft will force upgrade devices to newer Windows versions.

Product overview

Each supported version of Windows and their critical vulnerabilities are listed below.

Windows 10 version 22H2: 44 vulnerabilities, 8 critical, 36 important Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49112 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49118 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49122 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49123 Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49124 Windows Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49126 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49127 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49132

44 vulnerabilities, 8 critical, 36 important Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2 : 44 vulnerabilities, 9 critical, 35 important Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49117 Plus the critical fixes of Windows 10 version 22H2

: 44 vulnerabilities, 9 critical, 35 important Windows 11 version 24H2 : 45 vulnerabilities, 9 critical, 46 important same as 22H2 / 23H2.

: 45 vulnerabilities, 9 critical, 46 important

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 22 vulnerabilities: 6 critical, 16 important Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49112 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49122 Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49124 Windows Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49126 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49118 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49127

22 vulnerabilities: 6 critical, 16 important Windows Server 2012 R2 (extended support only) : unknown

: unknown Win dows Server 2016 : 33 vulnerabilities: 13 critical, 20 important Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49106 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49108 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49112 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49115 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49116 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49118 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49119 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49120 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49122 Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49124 Windows Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49126 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49127 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49128

: 33 vulnerabilities: 13 critical, 20 important Windows Server 2019 : 56 vulnerabilities: 15 critical, 41 important Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49123 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49132 Plus updates for all critical issues of Windows Server 2016

: 56 vulnerabilities: 15 critical, 41 important Windows Server 2022: 41 vulnerabilities: 16 critical, 25 important Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-49117 Plus updates for all critical issues of Server 2019 and 2016.

41 vulnerabilities: 16 critical, 25 important Windows Server 2025 : 57 vulnerabilities: 16 critical, 41 important Same as Windows Server 2022-

: 57 vulnerabilities: 16 critical, 41 important

Windows Security Updates

Windows 10 version 22H2

Support Page: KB5048652

Updates and improvements:

Security fixes.

Fixed an issue that prevented Windows activation after replacing the motherboard.

Updates Country and Operator Settings Assets.

Fixed an IPP USB printer issue.

Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

Support Page: KB5048685

Updates and improvements:

Security fixes.

Tailored Experiences is now Personalized offers in the Out of box experience. Turn off under Settings > Privacy & Security.

System Tray shows a shorter date and time. For date, the year is removed. For time, am/pm is removed. Can be restored under Settings > Date and Time.

Start menu apps support jumplists now. Reveal with a right-click. Hold down the Shift-click before right-clicking to start as admin.

New options for touchscreen edge gestures to turn off left or right screen edge gestures. Configure under Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Touch.

IME Toolbar hides when apps are in full screen mode.

File Explorer option to share content to Android devices. Requires the Phone Link app for PC.

Dynamic Lighting got some new effects. Also placeholder if no compatible devices were found.

Speech-to-text and Text-to-speech improvements. Needs an update via Microsoft Store, which is displayed to the user, if the update is required.

Plenty of non-security fixes.

Windows 11 version 24H2

Support page: KB5048667

Updates and improvements:

Same as Windows 11 23H2.

Windows Security updates

2024-12 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5048703)

2024-12 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5048652)

Server

2024-12 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5048710)

2024-12 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5048744)

2024-12 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5048676)

2024-12 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5048695)

2024-12 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 (KB5048699)

2024-12 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5048735)

2024-12 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5048671)

2024-12 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5048661)

2024-12 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5048654)

2024-12 Cumulative security Hotpatch for Azure Stack HCI, version 21H2 and Windows Server 2022 Datacenter: Azure Edition for x64-based Systems (KB5048800)

