The Windows Security Updates of July 2024 are now available

Microsoft has released security updates for its Windows operating system and other company products. The security updates are available already and should be installed automatically on most home Windows PCs.

Our monthly overview provides Windows home users and system administrators with the information they need to make educated decisions. These may help administrators determine when to install these updates.

The overview offers information on all main security updates, lists known issues, has links to resource pages and direct update downloads, and much more.

Tip: you can check out the June 2024 overview here.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: July 2024

You may download the following Excel spreadsheet to get a list of released updates. Click on the following link to download the archive to the local device: Windows Security Updates Master List July 2024

Executive Summary

Microsoft released a total of 139 security updates for various Microsoft products.

Windows clients with issues are: Windows 10 version 1809, 21H2 and 22H2, Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2.

Windows Server clients with issues: Windows Server 2008 and Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2019, and Windows Server 2022

Product overview

Each supported version of Windows and their critical vulnerabilities are listed below.

Windows 10 version 22H2: 70 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 67 important, and 2 moderate Windows Imaging Component Remote Code Execution Vulnerability New -- CVE-2024-38060

70 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 67 important, and 2 moderate Windows 11 version 22H2 : 73 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 70 important, and 2 moderate Same as Windows 10 version 22H2.

: 73 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 70 important, and 2 moderate Windows 11 version 23H2 : 73 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 70 important, and 2 moderate Same as Windows 10 version 22H2.

: 73 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 70 important, and 2 moderate

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 35 vulnerabilities: 3 critical, 32 important Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability New -- CVE-2024-38074 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability New -- CVE-2024-38077 Windows Imaging Component Remote Code Execution Vulnerability New -- CVE-2024-38060

35 vulnerabilities: 3 critical, 32 important Windows Server 2012 R2 (extended support only) : vulnerabilities: critical and important unknown

: vulnerabilities: critical and important Win dows Server 2016 : 77 vulnerabilities: 4 critical, 72 important, and 1 moderate Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability New -- CVE-2024-38074 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability New -- CVE-2024-38076 Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability New -- CVE-2024-38077 Windows Imaging Component Remote Code Execution Vulnerability New -- CVE-2024-38060

: 77 vulnerabilities: 4 critical, 72 important, and 1 moderate Windows Server 2019 : 79 vulnerabilities: 4 critical, 74 important, and 1 moderate Same as Windows Server 2016

: 79 vulnerabilities: 4 critical, 74 important, and 1 moderate Windows Server 2022: 82 vulnerabilities: 4 critical, 77 important, and 1 moderate Same as Windows Server 2016

82 vulnerabilities: 4 critical, 77 important, and 1 moderate

Windows Security Updates

Windows 10 version 22H2

Support Page: KB5040427

Updates and improvements:

New: Copilot app is now pinned to the taskbar. It is a web wrapper to be precise. Can be uninstalled like any other app

Fix: fixes the right-click "open with" issue that occurred when right-clicking files.

Fixes security issues.

Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

Support Page: KB5040442

Updates and improvements:

New: Game Pass recommendations (ads) in Settings > Home when using a Microsoft account and if games are played on the PC.

New: Copilot app is now pinned to the taskbar. It is a web wrapper to be precise. Can be uninstalled like any other app

New: restores the "show desktop" icon at the rightmost location of the taskbar.

New: File Explorer now supports creating 7-Zip and TAR archives next to ZIP.

New: adds support for Emoji 15.1

New: copy files from the Windows Share window using the new copy button.

New: account manager rollout in the Start menu (ads)

Windows Security updates

2024-07 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5040427)

2024-07 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 11 (KB5040431)

2024-07 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5040437)

2024-07 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5040448)

Server

2024-07 Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer for Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows Server 2012, Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5040426)

2024-07 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5040490)

2024-07 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5040499)

2024-07 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5040498)

2024-07 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5040497)

2024-07 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5040456)

2024-07 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 (KB5040485)

2024-07 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5040430)

2024-07 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5040434)

.NET

2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5039880)

2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5039881)

2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5039882)

2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5039888)

2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5039890)

2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5039891)

2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5039908)

2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5039909)

2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5039910)

2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5039911)

2024-07 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5040118)

2024-07 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5040119)

2024-07 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5040122)

2024-07 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5040123)

2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 SP1 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5040673)

2024-07 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5 SP1 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5040680)

2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5041021)

2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5041022)

2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5041023)

2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 3.5 SP1, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5041024)

2024-07 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5041026)

2024-07 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 3.5 SP1, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5041027)

2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5039879)

2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5039884)

2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5039885)

2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5039886)

2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 11 (KB5039887)

2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5039889)

2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 23H2 for x64 (KB5039892)

2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5039893)

2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5039895)

2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5039906)

2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5039907)

2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5041016)

2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.7.2 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5041017)

2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5041018)

2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5041019)

2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5041020)

2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5041025)

Servicing Stack Updates

2024-07 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5040562)

2024-07 Servicing Stack Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5040566)

2024-07 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5040569)

2024-07 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5040570)

Non-Security updates

2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2, Windows 10 Version 21H2, Windows 10 Version 21H1, and Windows 10 Version 20H2 ( KB5041170

Known Issues

Windows 10 version 22H2

(OLD) Description: After installation of the update, users may be unable to change their account profile picture.

Workaround: none available at the time.

(OLD) Description: Devices that use Microsoft Connected Cache (MCC) may download updates or apps from the public Internet instead, if they use DHCP Option 235 and have a recent update installed.

Workaround: Configure Microsoft Connected Cache endpoint in DOCacheHost policy as indicated in Cache hostname. Additionally, DOCacheHostSourcehas to be set to 1or removed as indicated in Cache hostname source. By default, the DOCacheHost and DOCacheHostSource policies have no value.

(Fixed) Description: Desktop icons may be moved around unexpectedly between monitors when using Copilot on more than one monitor. Users may also experience "other alignment issues" according to Microsoft.

Workaround: none. Microsoft may disable Copilot on multimonitor devices.

(Fixed) Description: Copilot in Windows is not supported if the taskbar is located vertically on the right or left side of the screen.

Workaround: align the taskbar horizontally, either at the top or bottom of the screen.

Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

(NEW) Description: Enterprise customers may face issues when upgrading from a Windows Pro license to a valid Windows Enterprise subscription.

Workaround: none, Microsoft is investigating.

(Fixed) Description: After installation of the update, users may be unable to change their account profile picture.

Workaround: none available at the time.

Security advisories and updates

ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

How to download and install the July 2024 security updates

Most non-managed systems are updated automatically through Windows Updates. Managed systems get updated at the administrators discretion.

Home users who want to install the updates immediately after release may run a manual check for updates to do so. This is done in the following ways both on Windows 10 and on Windows 11 PCs:

Select Start, type Windows Update and load the Windows Update item that is displayed. Select check for updates to run a manual check for updates.

Windows Updates returns the new cumulative update and often other updates that Microsoft released on the same day. These should be downloaded immediately on most systems.

Direct update downloads

Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.

Windows 10 version 22H2

KB5040427 -- 2024-7 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2

Windows 11 version 22H2

KB5040442 -- 2024-7 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2

Windows 11 version 23H2

KB5040442 -- 2024-7 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 23H2

Additional resources

