The Windows Security Updates of July 2024 are now available
Microsoft has released security updates for its Windows operating system and other company products. The security updates are available already and should be installed automatically on most home Windows PCs.
Our monthly overview provides Windows home users and system administrators with the information they need to make educated decisions. These may help administrators determine when to install these updates.
The overview offers information on all main security updates, lists known issues, has links to resource pages and direct update downloads, and much more.
Microsoft Windows Security Updates: July 2024
You may download the following Excel spreadsheet to get a list of released updates. Click on the following link to download the archive to the local device: Windows Security Updates Master List July 2024
Executive Summary
- Microsoft released a total of 139 security updates for various Microsoft products.
- Windows clients with issues are: Windows 10 version 1809, 21H2 and 22H2, Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2.
- Windows Server clients with issues: Windows Server 2008 and Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2019, and Windows Server 2022
Product overview
Each supported version of Windows and their critical vulnerabilities are listed below.
- Windows 10 version 22H2: 70 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 67 important, and 2 moderate
- Windows Imaging Component Remote Code Execution Vulnerability New -- CVE-2024-38060
- Windows 11 version 22H2: 73 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 70 important, and 2 moderate
- Same as Windows 10 version 22H2.
- Windows 11 version 23H2: 73 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 70 important, and 2 moderate
- Same as Windows 10 version 22H2.
Windows Server products
- Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 35 vulnerabilities: 3 critical, 32 important
- Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability New -- CVE-2024-38074
- Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability New -- CVE-2024-38077
- Windows Imaging Component Remote Code Execution Vulnerability New -- CVE-2024-38060
- Windows Server 2012 R2 (extended support only): vulnerabilities: critical and important
- unknown
- Windows Server 2016: 77 vulnerabilities: 4 critical, 72 important, and 1 moderate
- Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability New -- CVE-2024-38074
- Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability New -- CVE-2024-38076
- Windows Remote Desktop Licensing Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability New -- CVE-2024-38077
- Windows Imaging Component Remote Code Execution Vulnerability New -- CVE-2024-38060
- Windows Server 2019: 79 vulnerabilities: 4 critical, 74 important, and 1 moderate
- Same as Windows Server 2016
- Windows Server 2022: 82 vulnerabilities: 4 critical, 77 important, and 1 moderate
- Same as Windows Server 2016
Windows Security Updates
Windows 10 version 22H2
- Support Page: KB5040427
Updates and improvements:
- New: Copilot app is now pinned to the taskbar. It is a web wrapper to be precise. Can be uninstalled like any other app
- Fix: fixes the right-click "open with" issue that occurred when right-clicking files.
- Fixes security issues.
Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2
- Support Page: KB5040442
Updates and improvements:
- New: Game Pass recommendations (ads) in Settings > Home when using a Microsoft account and if games are played on the PC.
- New: Copilot app is now pinned to the taskbar. It is a web wrapper to be precise. Can be uninstalled like any other app
- New: restores the "show desktop" icon at the rightmost location of the taskbar.
- New: File Explorer now supports creating 7-Zip and TAR archives next to ZIP.
- New: adds support for Emoji 15.1
- New: copy files from the Windows Share window using the new copy button.
- New: account manager rollout in the Start menu (ads)
Windows Security updates
2024-07 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5040427)
2024-07 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 11 (KB5040431)
2024-07 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5040437)
2024-07 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5040448)
Server
2024-07 Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer for Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows Server 2012, Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5040426)
2024-07 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5040490)
2024-07 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5040499)
2024-07 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5040498)
2024-07 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5040497)
2024-07 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5040456)
2024-07 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 (KB5040485)
2024-07 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5040430)
2024-07 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5040434)
.NET
2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5039880)
2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5039881)
2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5039882)
2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5039888)
2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5039890)
2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5039891)
2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5039908)
2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5039909)
2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5039910)
2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5039911)
2024-07 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5040118)
2024-07 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5040119)
2024-07 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5040122)
2024-07 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5040123)
2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 SP1 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5040673)
2024-07 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5 SP1 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5040680)
2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5041021)
2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5041022)
2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5041023)
2024-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 3.5 SP1, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5041024)
2024-07 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5041026)
2024-07 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 3.5 SP1, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5041027)
2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5039879)
2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5039884)
2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5039885)
2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5039886)
2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 11 (KB5039887)
2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5039889)
2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 23H2 for x64 (KB5039892)
2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5039893)
2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5039895)
2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5039906)
2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5039907)
2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5041016)
2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.7.2 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5041017)
2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5041018)
2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5041019)
2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5041020)
2024-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5041025)
Servicing Stack Updates
2024-07 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5040562)
2024-07 Servicing Stack Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5040566)
2024-07 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5040569)
2024-07 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5040570)
Non-Security updates
Known Issues
Windows 10 version 22H2
(OLD) Description: After installation of the update, users may be unable to change their account profile picture.
Workaround: none available at the time.
(OLD) Description: Devices that use Microsoft Connected Cache (MCC) may download updates or apps from the public Internet instead, if they use DHCP Option 235 and have a recent update installed.
Workaround: Configure Microsoft Connected Cache endpoint in DOCacheHost policy as indicated in Cache hostname. Additionally, DOCacheHostSourcehas to be set to 1or removed as indicated in Cache hostname source. By default, the DOCacheHost and DOCacheHostSource policies have no value.
(Fixed) Description: Desktop icons may be moved around unexpectedly between monitors when using Copilot on more than one monitor. Users may also experience "other alignment issues" according to Microsoft.
Workaround: none. Microsoft may disable Copilot on multimonitor devices.
(Fixed) Description: Copilot in Windows is not supported if the taskbar is located vertically on the right or left side of the screen.
Workaround: align the taskbar horizontally, either at the top or bottom of the screen.
Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2
(NEW) Description: Enterprise customers may face issues when upgrading from a Windows Pro license to a valid Windows Enterprise subscription.
Workaround: none, Microsoft is investigating.
(Fixed) Description: After installation of the update, users may be unable to change their account profile picture.
Workaround: none available at the time.
Security advisories and updates
- ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates
Microsoft Office Updates
You find Office update information here.
How to download and install the July 2024 security updates
Most non-managed systems are updated automatically through Windows Updates. Managed systems get updated at the administrators discretion.
Home users who want to install the updates immediately after release may run a manual check for updates to do so. This is done in the following ways both on Windows 10 and on Windows 11 PCs:
- Select Start, type Windows Update and load the Windows Update item that is displayed.
- Select check for updates to run a manual check for updates.
Windows Updates returns the new cumulative update and often other updates that Microsoft released on the same day. These should be downloaded immediately on most systems.
Direct update downloads
Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.
Windows 10 version 22H2
- KB5040427 -- 2024-7 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2
Windows 11 version 22H2
- KB5040442 -- 2024-7 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2
- KB5040442 -- 2024-7 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 23H2
Additional resources
- July 2024 Security Updates release notes
- List of software updates for Microsoft products
- List of the latest Windows Updates and Services Packs
- Security Updates Guide
- Microsoft Update Catalog site
- Our in-depth Windows update guide
- How to install optional updates on Windows 10
- Windows 11 Update History
- Windows 10 Update History
