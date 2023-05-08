Another area in Windows 11 may show ads in the future
Most customers who have bought Windows 11 or upgraded from an earlier version of Windows that they bought may not have expected that they will see more and more advertisement in the operating system.
Twitter user Albacore, known for deep diving into Windows Insider Builds, has discovered that Microsoft is working on pushing ads on the Home Settings page of the system.
When users open the Settings app, Home is the start page. The upcoming Home page may display an ad for Microsoft 365 at the top. It offers a free trial for Microsoft 365. Below that, Microsoft may display storage information and tips on finishing securing the account.
A second iteration of the Home page has the Microsoft 365 ad displayed at the bottom of the screen, and the Storage component above it.
The Accounts page may display product support notification in the future. The following screenshot shows a notice informing the user that Office 2013 support has ended.
The Home ads are not the only areas of Windows 11 that may get advertisement for Microsoft 365 in the future. Microsoft has been testing Start Menu ads recently. These are displayed in the session menu when users click on their profile icon in Start.
Microsoft has tested several iterations of these, including one that displays an error icon on the profile icon if a local Windows account is used. There has also been an experiment with File Explorer ads in 2022.
Microsoft is pushing Microsoft Accounts on Windows 11 and, as the next step, a Microsoft 365 subscription. While using a Microsoft Account has benefits to a user, some users prefer to use local accounts. There are good reasons for using a local account, including that Microsoft does not know nearly as much about the user.
It is clear that Microsoft is pushing its subscription-based service to increase revenue. It almost seems as if these upsells could become one of Microsoft's major strategies going forward.
Most of these changes have appeared in Insider builds only up until now. It remains to be seen if and how they land in Stable versions, and whether users will have options to turn these off.
Now You: what do you think about this trend? (via Deskmodder)
Comments
Terrible trend. In the past 15 years Mac market share doubled, to over ten percent. Linux went from 0.5 percent to 3. That’s a growth rate of 600%. Windows has dropped from 90 percent to under 80. Keep this nonsense up Microsoft and see what happens in the next five years.
Zorin OS 17 is coming. KDE Plasma 6 is coming. GNOME is already kicking Windows ass. Linux Mint are polishing their moldy old UI. Ubuntu is still garbage though.. But all in all there are not too many reasons for average Joe and Jane to use Windows anymore. Time to switch people, be the change you want to see. Microsoft is not your friend. Your Windows computer is not yours, it’s Microsofts advertising device. Horrible bloatware, nightmare-inducing privacy violations supreme, virus and ransomware magnet, messy Ui, ads and more ads, endless Microsoft account harassments… The list goes on and on and on. Microsoft is like a partner that’s abusing you and you are too dumb to leave. By staying you lose all rights to complain or have any opinions on anything, shut up and enjoy the beatings. They will not stop.
My feeling is that this trend is anti-productive for Microsoft.
The only Microsoft product I use is Windows 7, I avoid the company’s services and servers as well as those of Google, those of GAFAM as a whole to the maximum extent of my possibilities, but I’ve read an article about a user’s feelings regarding Microsoft’s push policy and it’s anti-productive effect :
‘Microsoft Edge is better than Google Chrome, but I can’t bring myself to switch’
[https://www.techradar.com/news/microsoft-edge-is-better-than-google-chrome-but-i-cant-bring-myself-to-switch]
— Quoting the article,
“Personally, I think that people’s resistance to Microsoft Edge is our inclination to think that if Microsoft is pushing something this hard, it can’t be that good. ”
“Naturally, the easiest way to lose me as a user is to try to keep me locked in with various transparent tricks and gimmicky behavior. No one likes that, and the anti-marketing Microsoft has built-in to its entire product line, soon to include Teams and Office, does a serious disservice to an otherwise incredible web browser.”
— I don’t know if Microsoft Edge is a better browser or not than Google Chrome, but I definitely share the author’s perception and reaction about Microsoft’s push policies, a pain.