Microsoft still desperately trying to make Windows 11 Start Menu recommendations more useful

Martin Brinkmann
Jul 25, 2023
Windows 11 News
|
3

When Microsoft launched Windows 11, it changed the Start Menu of the operating system drastically. Gone were tiles with different sizes, app folders, groups and more features. In fact, the only addition to the Start Menu that Microsoft added was a Recommended section, which users, up to this day, can't get rid of entirely to make room for more app icons.

I called the Start Menu of Windows 11 barely usable at the time, but even former Microsoft employees criticized Microsoft for it.

To Microsoft's credit, it did launch Start Menu improvements in Windows 11 version 22H2. The company returned folders support, which allow users to organize multiple icons in a single folder. The Windows release introduced Start Menu layouts, but these still did not allow for the full removal of the recommended section.

Things took a turn for the worse soon thereafter, as Microsoft started to experiment with highlighting websites in the recommended section, even websites the user never visited before. Then in March 2023, Microsoft started to roll out Start Menu promotions, which is an euphemistic term, as it tries to get the attention of non-Microsoft users to use a Microsoft account, and of Microsoft account users, to use the company's cloud services.

windows 11 start menu recommended

Twitter user PhantomOcean3 revealed a new Recommended section change that Microsoft is working on. Users of developer builds may hover over icons to get information about files and also thumbnails, if it is media.

Files displayed as recommended items show the name and last modification date only by default in current stable versions of Windows 11. Users may hover over the file to reveal the file's path, but that is about it.

The new hover feature that is being tested currently in developer builds of Windows 11 adds a thumbnail to the preview. Clearly, this works only for some files, especially images. It is likely that some other file types may also show thumbnails or previews of content.

Closing Words

The new thumbnail preview feature is a useful addition, as it adds more information to certain file types. Windows 11 users who use the Recommended section of the Start Menu regularly may appreciate this new feature.

Windows 11 users who find no use in the Recommended section will likely not be persuaded to start using it when the feature is introduced in stable versions of the operating system. At least some are still waiting for the off-switch to turn off the recommendations in the Start Menu entirely.

Now You: what is your take on this development? Do you use the Recommended section of the Windows 11 Start Menu?

Summary
Microsoft still desperately trying to make Windows 11 Start Menu recommendations more useful
Article Name
Microsoft still desperately trying to make Windows 11 Start Menu recommendations more useful
Description
Microsoft is testing a new Windows 11 Start Menu feature that is adding more value to the Recommended section. Is it enough to convince users to give it a try?
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft enables new Outlook for Windows and Windows Copilot for all Windows Dev Channel users

Microsoft brings new Outlook for Windows and Windows Copilot for all Windows Dev Channel users

Malware with faked timestamps on the rise to bypass Windows protections

Microsoft sheds light on Windows 11 version 23H2

Microsoft warns users that this Windows 11 version is running out of support soon

After months, Microsoft finally fixed an annoying Microsoft Defender Antivirus issue
MOVEit

"Big Head" ransomware fakes Windows Update to trick users

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. John G. said on July 25, 2023 at 2:06 pm
    Reply

    Please, someone tell Microsoft that W11 is like a poisonous hungry snake inside the pants.

  2. bruh said on July 25, 2023 at 3:39 pm
    Reply

    “Suggestions” I suggest you don’t use Windows 11, or 10, and move away from Microsoft entirely.

    As long as you consider learning an alternative OS an “investment” of your time that will actually pay off in the future, you will be less angry about the differences alternative OSes have, and may have more patience with them.

    I love Windows operating systems but their contemporary offerings are a joke.

  3. Tachy said on July 25, 2023 at 4:22 pm
    Reply

    When someone refers to something with the same false name the original person did, are they lying too?

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved