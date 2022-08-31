Former Microsoft employee slams Windows 11's Start Menu design
The Windows 11 Start Menu is once again drawing flak from users, this time from a former Microsoft employee. Jensen Harris, who worked at the company for 16 years, slammed the Redmond company for ruining the Windows 11 Start Menu's design.
He posted a series of tweets to share his opinions about his experience with Windows 11. He termed the Start Menu as the flagship user experience, and says that he was shocked by its design in the latest OS.
Image courtesy: Jensen Harris
Microsoft recommends Edge as the default browser wherever possible, even going as far as to changing the default browser a bit complicated. This is something that has been widely criticized among users, the tech community, and even other browser makers. These ads extend to the Start Menu of the operating system. Harris compared the Edge recommendation in the right panel of the Start Menu's Search interface to the Internet Explorer toolbars from the 2000s.
He said that the Bing Wallpaper app ad at the top of the search result looks like banner ads from the Geocities-era. The ex-Microsoft employee seemed to have been equally appalled by the inconsistent design principles in the UI, particularly mentioning the corners of the ads and buttons, one of which was rounded, another one has a square edge, while a third has a squircle design. That's kind of ironic considering that the rounded corner design was touted by Microsoft as one of Windows 11's design standards.
Harris also questioned the company's intentions about placing ads in the Start Menu, asking whether the amount of money that the wallpaper app makes is worth "cheapening" the user experience. The former Microsoft engineer also criticized the migration of the Start button to the center of the taskbar.
Harris was the Director of Program Management for the Windows User Experience. So one can imagine he has a lot of insight about the GUI. He recalled the time when Microsoft once prioritized the design of the Start Menu, explaining how his team had created a special ligature for the font used in Windows (Segoe UI). They had to work on aligning the S and t in Start together. But that is no longer the case. Harris highlighted the importance of the UI, while mentioning that many designers whom he worked with are still at Microsoft. The talent is there, but it doesn't seem to be utilized correctly.
I think he is spot on with his arguments, the Start Menu is after all one of the most used features in the OS. But it is barely recognizable if you're coming from an older version of Windows, which in turn ruins the user experience. There are of course other issues in Windows 11, such as the lack of an option to move the Taskbar to the top or the sides of the screen, Taskbar right-click menu, etc.
Users have complained about the Start Menu in Windows 11 ever since the first preview version of the OS was released, but when a person who was formerly in charge of software design at Microsoft gives their opinion about the UI, it hits on a different level. It clearly shows that the company is not focusing on the user experience.
Comments
Sadly, most companies see their customers as being more property than customer, nowadays.
The W11’s start menu is such a kind of combined crap that nodoby really understands. Furthermore I wonder when another employee will tell us his truth about the nonsense of the new “dock” taskbar and the new menu options and so forth. Anyway I would prefer that the employee was still working in MS, because it’s really easy to talk being a former one, please guys, be more valiant! It’s ok that you work for the money, but please do stop releasing such this monthly crap. Hopefully, it’s probably that someone else will also explain so many other silly things that are currently making W11 the worst unusable amount of garbage ever done by a billionare company, no respect for the users at all. W10 beats W11 in so much senses that it’s barely a clearly act of BDSM to install it at your computer. Thanks for the article. :]
Okay, I’m asking this question in good faith: Can anyone point to *anything* in the native UIs of Windows 8, 8.1., 10, or 11 that’s actually more functional, more consistent, more attractive, or easier to use than the native UI of Windows 7?
I only tried 8 very briefly while casually checking out new laptops in stores, and that’s in fact what prompted me to start switching to cross-platform apps to the extent possible and to begin trialing different Linux distros in earnest (a very worthwhile endeavor for anyone who’s alarmed at the direction Microsoft has been taking in recent versions of Windows). Windows 10 came bundled with my new laptop (whose hardware doesn’t support a “downgrade” to Windows 7), and though I tried using the native Start Menu for a good three months, I couldn’t *stand* it and ended up installing Open-Shell, which I use to this day.
So again, can anyone point to *anything* in the native UIs of Windows 8, 8.1., 10, or 11 that’s actually more functional, more consistent, more attractive, or easier to use than the native UI of Windows 7? (The only things I can think of are “Task View” and, if you group Taskbar buttons, the ability to cycle through a given program’s open windows by repeatedly clicking on their grouped button.)
Glad to help. Obviously telemetry and the recording of your activity for Microsoft’s use is a lot more functional. And you can certainly view many more advertisements (err..I mean suggestions) from Microsoft. And you get to have Bing and Edge forced/pushed on you. Not to mention Office 365. And you are kept more safe via forced updates even if you might not really want them for a year or so until the user-based beta testing is complete. And oh yes, there is a beautifully curated news feed, specially censored by freshly minted and woke graduates from the finest universities to make sure you don’t get any exposure to the wrong kinds of viewpoints. Sure you might have to live with an awful start menu and some of the other downgrades that have taken place in Windows 11. But aren’t all these improvements worth the tradeoff?
When you right mouse click on the Start button, Windows 8 through 11 bring up a power user menu. Windows 7 is quite scant in comparison. Otherwise, I agree that 7 is more user friendly than its descendants.
@ Peterc
I couldn’t really help here, since I’m still on Windows 7… I’ve never ventured further.