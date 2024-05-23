Microsoft releases Windows 11 24H2 to the Release Preview channel

Microsoft has released the upcoming 2024 feature update for Windows 11 to the Release Preview channel. The update is available for testing ahead of its final release later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final version is expected to be released in September or October. It marks the start of Copilot+ PCs, which is a new PC class that is required to run most of the AI functions of the Windows 11 operating system. These PCs have new requirements, including a dedicated NPU chip.

The early release is noteworthy for a number of reasons:

Windows 11 version 24H2 can't be installed on devices that have a processor that does not support SSE4.2. This is a new requirement that did not exist in earlier versions.

on devices that have a processor that does not support SSE4.2. This is a new requirement that did not exist in earlier versions. AI features that require Copilot+ PCs are not integrated at this point. This means that features such as Recall are not available for testing.

that require Copilot+ PCs are not integrated at this point. This means that features such as Recall are not available for testing. Cortana, WordPad and Tips are no longer available.

How to get Windows 11 version 24H2

There are two main options to install Windows 11 24H2 on a device:

Join the Release Preview channel on an existing Windows 11 device and run a manual check for updates.

on an existing Windows 11 device and run a manual check for updates. Download the ISO image and install it on a new / existing system.

The Release Preview option

Open Settings > Windows Update > Windows Insider Program. Select Get Started. Follow the instructions. You need to link a Windows Insider account. You can link a Microsoft account, but need to register first on the official website. Select Release Preview when asked to pick a channel to join. Once done, open Windows Update in settings and check the get the latest updates as soon as they're available toggle. Now click on check for updates. Windows Update should return Windows 11, version 24H2 now, which you may download and install.

The ISO option

Note: you still need a Windows Insider account for this one.

Download the Windows 11 24H2 ISO from Microsoft's website. You can then burn it to an optical disc or use programs such as Rufus to copy it to a USB device.

If you use virtual machines, you can install this version of Windows 11 directly using the ISO image.

A quick overview of what is new in Windows 11 version 24H2

Microsoft highlights the following features:

Sudo for Windows.

HDR background support.

Energy Saver.

Rust in the Windows kernel.

Support for Wi-Fi 7.

Voice Clarity.

Create 7-Zip and Tar archives in File Explorer.

Bluetooth Low Energy Audio device improvements.

Copilot will be pinned like an app to the taskbar. This allows users to resize, move, or snap the Copilot window.

The apps Cortana, Tips, and WordPad are no longer available.

All Copilot+ PC AI features will be released at a later point.

Closing Words

Interested testers can check out some of the functionality of Windows 11 24H2 by installing the Release Preview update. It includes core improvements, such as support for Wi-Fi 7 or integration of Rust in the Windows kernel.

The star of the show, at least from Microsoft's perspective, is AI, and it is notably absent from this release. Microsoft says that the features require Copilot+ PCs; first devices, like Microsoft's new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, will become available in the coming weeks.

What about you? Are you looking forward to the new version of Windows 11?

Summary Article Name Microsoft releases Windows 11 24H2 to the Release Preview channel Description Microsoft has released the upcoming 2024 feature update for Windows 11 to the Release Preview channel. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement