Report: HP released faulty ProBook BIOS update that bricked machines

HP released a BIOS update for its ProBook 455 G7 laptop in May 2024. This update appears to have been faulty, as users started to flock the HP Support forum to request assistance.

HP has not yet responded to the thread, and user comments suggest that it is asking customers to pay for motherboard replacements, if the devices is no longer under warranty. ProBook devices are widely used by business customers, but may also be purchased by consumers. This particular device was released in 2020 initially, which means that most devices do not fall under warranty.

Good to know: BIOS updates may be installed via Windows Update, via support tools, or through manual installations. These may include fixes, updates, and sometimes also new features.

On May 26th, 2024, HP Support forum member ProBookUser61 published a new support thread on the forum. The user claimed that HP did release a faulty BIOS update for the HP ProBook 455 G7 device. Installation of the update via HP's Support Assistant software had the result that the computer was showing a black screen on start with loud fan noise.

Attempts to enter the BIOS did not work. Analysis of the BIOS file revealed to the user that it was faulty. It was too large for the integrated BIOS chip and also not a standard UEFI BIOS file according to the user.

Soon thereafter, other users chimed in. Some downloaded the BIOS file from HP's Support website, others received it via Windows Update. All who replied stated that the update bricked the device.

HP did not reply to the support thread. Customers who contacted HP Support were told that the motherboard had to be replaced and that it would cost €400 if the device was not under warranty anymore.

Closing Words

If the reports are true, and there is no evidence that they are not, then it paints a bad light on release control over at HP. Did no one at HP test install the new BIOS file on ProBook laptops? If it is true that the size of the file is too large and that the file itself is not a standard UEFI Bios file, then this would have certainly flagged it to the tester.

HP has not responded to the support thread yet, which leaves customers hanging. It does not paint a good picture on the quality of the support forum. Disgruntled customers -- they appear to have every right to feel that way-- have a tendency to become ex-customers quickly.

Word of advice: if you break it, you should do everything in your power to correct the issue.

Have a similar horror story to share? Or something pleasant regarding customer support? Feel free to share it in the comments below.

