Seeing Ads on YouTube? Google is testing server-side ads that break adblockers
If you run an adblocker in your browser of choice and still see ads on YouTube, then you have been selected for an experiment on the popular streaming website.
Yesterday, the official X account of SponsorBlock revealed that Google is testing server-side ads on YouTube. The new ad delivery technique injects ads into the video stream. The makers of the popular service noticed that it is breaking it, as the timestamps were not correct anymore.
At about the same time, users started to report issues with ads on YouTube on sites like Reddit. Most said that they were now seeing unskippable ads on YouTube, even while they were using adblockers like uBlock Origin.
Reports suggest that Google is blocking controls of the video on top of that, so that features such as skipping ahead are not active while the ad is playing.
Extension developers are scrambling to gain access to this new form of ad delivery on YouTube to test their extensions against it and find ways around it.
It is too early to say if there will be workarounds.
Some users have suggested that checking for yt.config_.EXPERIMENT_FLAGS.html5_enable_ssap_entity_id in the browser's Web Developer console reveals if the experiment is running currently. The return of "undefined" means that it is not currently.
The future of content blocking on YouTube
Google is experimenting all the time to deliver ads to content blocking users of the service. To mention just a few:
- Bringing unskippable ads to YouTube TV.
- Google is testing up to 10 unskippable ads on YouTube.
- Showing Ad blockers not allowed messages.
The latest experiment adds a new dimension, as it introduces server-side ad injections.
While it breaks timestamps for now, that would be fixable easily by Google, as the company knows the playtime of ads.
It is too early to say if server-side ad injections will be Google's trump card against content blockers. Once extension creators get to experience the new system first-hand, they may find ways to deal with it again.
It is also unclear if extensions like Ad Accelerator or Ad Speedup that speed up or skip ads will continue to work.
It is a cat and mouse game that seemingly neve ends.
It will be interesting to see how ad-blocking uses react when advertisement cannot be blocked anymore on YouTube. Will they bite in the apple and endure ads? Will they subscribe to YouTube Premium? Or will they reduce their consumption of videos on YouTube?
Do you watch videos on YouTube? What would you do if ads cannot be blocked anymore on the site, if you block them of course?
Comments
The time when ads are not removable by any means on YouTube is the time when I don’t watch YouTube anymore. Something better will come along. I will not watch ads to fund a life of luxury of YouTubers. Ads are Satan. Yes, content creators should be compensated, but fairly. You should not be paid more than someone who has a real job. Someone who is contributing, not leeching. I will never ever pay Google to watch content they don’t own nor have created.
I don’t watch videos on youtube directly, but rather filter them through Invidious. Also, I use Firefox or one of its forks, never a Chrome browser (you’re just asking for trouble if you use that).
Also, never login to Google, or to youtube. It you can’t comment on videos, but you’re more likely to see ads if you do. Google only requires you to login to youtube once every two years to retain your account there, but that’s a piece of cake.
I don’t think they will be able to beat VPN set to countries where YouTube doesn’t have ads at all, Moldova, Albania, Russia etc. I remain calm and collected. Google still won’t see a dime from me.
But yes, this could lead to issues for traditional adblockers and SponsorBlock.
I watch Youtube on Kodi at home. If everything which allows to bypass ads on Youtube stops to work, I shall move on to Odysee and Rumble for good.
One way Firefox could put “skip” back in control of the user
– would be to add an about:config option
so that the html video element always switched on controls and placed them on top of any overlaying element.
Unfortunately the basic video controls currently cannot be styled using CSS to bring them forward even using user scripts.
I use Fadblock with no problems.
Not seeing ads yet on FreeTube. Well, even if this does stop ad blocker extensions, I think one can download the videos they want to watch. And if the downloaded video contains some ad segments, just fast-forward to skip them.
I still never see ads on youtube.
I don’t spend much time on the site though and when I do it’s usually for educational purposes, not entertainment and always on a PC with a browser I have control of but…
The kids watch it at times on the Samsung TV so of course they see ads. Recently there is often 2-3 seconds of black screen before an ad so this new system is not working very smoothly.
This is like two different religions going at each other – scant regards for the beliefs of the other side.
Meeting half way, I don’t mind the breaks. Just don’t fill them with rubbish I have no wish to see (advertising). I switch off mentally in any case: get food; get drink; pick up a book; web browse, chat etc.. anything other that watch advertising!