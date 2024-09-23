YouTube Premium: another massive price increase in some regions angers users

While Google continues its fight against content blockers and third-party YouTube viewing solutions, it appears to have started another round of price increases.

The details:

The price of a subscription has increased in ten countries so far.

In some countries, a family plan membership has increased by more than $10 per month.

Individual YouTube Premium subscriptions have increased by more than $2 per month in some regions as well.

Countries with a price increase: Ireland, Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden Norway, Czech Republic, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Colombia and Thailand

YouTube Premium customers from several European, Asian and South American countries receive emails currently that inform them about the price increase.

The price increase fluctuates widely between affected countries. While the increase is relatively moderate in Thailand -- from $4.43 to $4.99 -- the same cannot be said for Denmark, where the price increases from $16.95 to $19.80 per month.

The price of a Family subscription increases as well. Again, moderately in countries like Malaysia, where it increases from $7.16 to $8.85 and enormously in Switzerland, where it increases from $26.12 to $37.05.

Users from Norway pay almost $5 more per month for a single subscription after the price hike.

Below is the full list, which was first posted to Reddit but with local currencies only.

The affected countries and the price change in each (converted to US-Dollar):

Ireland, Netherlands, Italy, Belgium:

Single: From $12.91 to $15.06

Family: From $19.37 to $27.98

Switzerland:

Single: From $17.37 to $19.56

Family: From $26.12 to $37.05

Denmark:

Single: From $16.95 to $19.80

Family: From $25.21 to $36.89

Sweden:

Single: From $10.92 to $13.67

Family: From $16.42 to $25.59

Norway:

Single: From $10.92 to $15.51

Family: From $16.42 to $24.68

Czech Republic:

Single: From $7.71 to $9.00

Family: From $11.58 to $16.75

Singapore:

Single: From $8.88 to $10.36

Family: From $13.33 to $20.74

United Arab Emirates:

Single: From $6.53 to $7.35

Family: From $9.80 to $13.34

Malaysia:

Single: From $3.78 to $4.41

Family: From $7.16 to $8.85

Saudi Arabia:

Single: From $6.39 to $7.20

Family: From $9.59 to $13.33

Indonesia:

Single: From $3.75 to $4.39

Family: From $6.29 to $8.84

Colombia:

Single: From $4.46 to $5.21

Family: From $6.71 to $10.45

Thailand:

Single: From $4.43 to $4.99

Family: From $8.33 to $10.00

First user reactions: not happy

YouTube Premium subscribers hit by the price increase are not happy about it. Some who allegedly received the email from Google stated that they have canceled their subscription as a response.

To put this into perspective: YouTube Premium is reaching Netflix Premium costs per month in several countries. Danish users pay about $22 for Premium and about $17 for a Standard Netflix subscription.

Google intensifies fight against adblockers

Google has intensified its fight against content blockers and third-party solutions recently. While it is still possible to watch YouTube without ads nearly everywhere, it is becoming difficult for developers as Google is constantly pushing changes that break functionality.

While Google is rumored to introduce cheaper subscriptions to make YouTube Premium affordable for more users, nothing has been announced so far. The constant price hikes across the subscription-based industry are not helping either.

All in all, it seems likely that pricing will reach a breaking point eventually. It could even help introduce new competition in the video streaming sector.

What is your take on this? Do You pay for YouTube Premium? Are you affected by the price hike? How much would you pay for Premium, if you do not have it already? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

