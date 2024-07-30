YouTube's server-side ads resulted in a black screen for ad blocker users
About a month ago, we reported that YouTube has begun testing server-side ads. Now, users are reporting that they are running into a black screen when they tried to watch videos.
YouTube has been cracking down on ad blockers rather aggressively since last year, in a bid to get users to switch to YouTube Premium, which starts at $13.99 for a month's subscription.
Brief recap on YouTube's war against ad blockers
The streaming service allegedly began delaying the videos, creating an artificial lag on browsers other than Chrome and Edge. But, reports indicated that the problem affected users who had an ad blocker installed.
The Mountain View company had revealed in April this year, that it was displaying an anti-ad block prompt for users who were blocking ads, and encouraged them to subscribe to its Premium subscription. But ad blockers came to the rescue once again, allowing users to bypass the nag screen. Less than a month later, it appeared that Google stepped up its efforts by causing videos to skip automatically if it detected an ad blocker, but it turned out to be a bug related to Adblock Plus. Firefox users have accused YouTube of deliberately offering an inferior experience on non-Chromium browsers, but it has never been proven definitively.
Anyway, Google wasn't done with its shenanigans. YouTube decided to inject server-side ads into the videos, i.e. unlike ads that run separately, these new ads are embedded directly into the video stream, and are tricky to block, but it was not an impossible task for the good-old ad blockers.
Seeing a black screen on YouTube? It's not just you.
Mashable reports that users ran into a black screen on YouTube, and that it stayed for about 6 seconds before the video began playing. The reports indicate it affected several browsers including Firefox, Edge, Vivaldi.
Some users joked that they would rather see a black screen than an ad. While that's certainly a better experience, it does waste precious seconds of our time. A simple workaround for the black screen on YouTube is to just refresh the page, hit F5 as soon as the page starts loading. uBlock Origin's filters were updated with a patch to resolve the problem, the add-on updates its filters automatically. If you are still experiencing the black screen issue, just open the extension's dashboard and manually update the filters. This tug-of-war is getting annoying, but it appears to me that Google's efforts are actively promoting the use of ad blockers, instead of attracting new subscribers.
I did not run into the issue in Firefox, but that's mostly because I don't use it for YouTube anymore. However, I can confirm that FreeTube had a similar issue at about the same time. Videos were failing to load when using LocalAPI. This bug was quickly fixed in an update, and I think it is possible that the two problems could have been related to each other. And for those of you who are experiencing the auto-scrolling window issue in FreeTube, here's a workaround for the annoying bug.
On a side note, Google Chrome users may notice a warning that says "These extensions may soon no longer be supported". You can learn more about it by reading Martin's article.
Comments
Just don’t log in.
Next step : BAN IP !!!
Bottom line: Adblockers are not illegal. YouTube has roughly 6 billion videos uploaded by users that don’t have any copyrights to the uploaded material, and Google gets paid for that with ads. How legal is that? If I listen to a Heavy Metal album from 1984 uploaded by MetalGodSlayerPussyKiller_99, Google should not get paid for it in any shape or form.
+1, completely agree with your comment.
It’s bad enough that users are forced to watch ads just to view a video, but the cost of bypassing that at $13,99 a month is outrageous! Does YT think we’re all so stinking rich that we can afford to splash out that kind of money every month just to watch a video without intrusive ads every few minutes.
Then again, I think it’s precisely that kind of money because Google would prefer you to watch ads because that’s where they derive their income from. By calculating some ridiculous amount they assume users will ultimately succumb to watching ads in order to view videos.
Of course the content creators are all in favour of this abhorrent policy because they make money when the number of views exceed a certain figure. Otherwise the simple answer would be to delete all the videos. Without videos youtube ceases to exist. Will that day ever arrive? Don’t hold your breath.
It’s not outrageous for what you get. You also get YouTube Music with it…witch by itself coast $10 a month…so you basically paying $4 a month for YouTube only. I wish google gives a stand alone plan just for YouTube instead of bundling it with Music streaming service.
I think that the most you try to block, the worst Youtube works. I have UblockOrigin with the minimum filters by default and I barely can see ads in Youtube. However, when I add more and more filters, the most annoying it gets while seeing videos. So probably imho Google has made some kind of reverse engineering to detect some filters of UblockOrigin to just block the website to work properly. Maybe I am wrong? However it works for me, the less filters, the better the browsing. Thanks for the article by the way! :]
The thing is, people have been watching YouTube without ads for AGES now. They will NEVER pay Google to keep watching without ads. Never. That would be defeat. That would be submission. That would be humiliation. It’s a war and the gloves are off, Google will not win this. The only way Google CAN win this is if the uBlock Origin developer could be bought, or murdered. I have no doubt Google have considered both options. Even then, his work would be picked up by someone else. People detest ads, Google needs to find another way to display them without them angering everybody. Put a tiny little clickable banner on the bottom of the screen “Hey there fatso, buy your Ozempic here”, don’t touch the video or make people watch ads before watching videos. That’s just rude. Like going to a restaurant: “Before you get your meal, first you must eat a big bowl of shit”.
Well, once again Google makes it quite clear that YT is in the very first place meant as a channel for selling and showing intrusive ads, and only secondary as a place for people to post and watch videos. I am pretty sure that with this obnoxious-ads-first priority, in the long run Google will shoot themselves in the foot. Any more moderate advertising policy would have been much more profitable for everyone concerned. Not to mention the fact that they re-triggered an arms race (ever newer adpushing tricks vs. ever newer adblocker tricks) that will of course never end, and can never be won definitily by either side. In the meantime, both advertisers and the public continue to be duped by Google’s shortsighted ad-selling focus.
Ultimately, if server-side ad injection becomes a thing, the last resort would be a VPN set to a country where YouTube has not rolled out ads yet. Albania, for example, or Russia (although there are talks of banning YouTube in Russia, so meh, I guess). The fight against VPNs is a fight against windmills, not least because some VPN providers buy up domestic IP addresses to circumvent bans of their original, known IP address ranges.
Or one could think about leaving YouTube for greener pastures, like e.g. Odysee in case the creators you follow are on there. I would have long left YouTube if only the creators did the same.
SponsorBlock is not viable here as far as I know, because the server-side ads will be injected at random points in the video. Even for videos that SponsorBlock currently works on, it will fail because with server-side ads, the timestamps are all off.
Hey, about talks of banning Youtube in Russia, do you know if that is coming from Russian govt. or from Youtube/Google side?
Thanks.