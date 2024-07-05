How to capture a screenshot from a YouTube Video

Martin Brinkmann
Jul 5, 2024
Updated • Jul 5, 2024
Youtube
Have you ever tried to take a screenshot from a YouTube video? You may have run into a few roadblocks, including YouTube controls visible in the screenshot or a rather bad resolution of it.

This guide walks you through the steps of creating YouTube video screenshots that have the following characteristics:

  • The screenshots have the same resolution as the video.
  • No user interface elements are shown.

YouTube itself does not support the capturing of screenshots. While it is possible to use functionality of the browser or operating system, these cause the issues mentioned above. Downloading the videos does not work well either, unless the media player that is used supports taking screenshots.

This leaves browser extensions and online services as your go-to resources.

Update: There is actually a built-in way, but it is hidden from plain view.

Here is what you need to do:

  • Hold-down the Shift-key on the keyboard and right-click on the video. (you may need to repeat this until you get the "right" menu.
  • Select "save video frame as..."  from the menu that opens.
  • Save the screenshot to the local system.

Firefox users do not have that option. While there is a take snapshot option, it does take a low-resolution screenshot of the video frame only.

End of update

Before the guide starts, it may be useful to look at some of the reasons why someone would want to take a screenshot:

  • To create a new wallpaper for the system.
  • To save information.
  • To save images of something or someone you like, e.g., a celebrity, cars, or cats & dogs.

YouTube screenshot extensions

For pure YouTube screenshots, it is necessary to rely on browser extensions.

Here is a selection for all modern web browsers:

YouTube Screenshot Button (Firefox)

Take YouTube video screenshots in Firefox
This add-on enables you to capture YouTube video screenshots in the Firefox web browser

The extension adds a Screenshot link to the YouTube player. It furthermore enables the keyboard shortcut Shift-A on YouTube to take a screenshot without having to use the link.

Screenshot YouTube Video (Chrome)

Chrome Take Screenshots of YouTube videos
The YouTube screenshot tool in Chrome

The extension works on YouTube and a few other sites. It is a bit discouraging that it requests access to all sites, when it could just request access to the sites it supports.

Other than that, it adds a take screenshot button to the player.Click on it and you get a screenshot of the current frame in the same resolution as the video.

YouTube Video Screenshot Tool (Firefox)

Firefox Take Screenshot YouTube
Taking a screenshot of a YouTube video in Firefox

The extension adds a Take Screenshot option to the Settings menu. Users who prefer a clean interface may prefer this over the other Firefox add-on.

Online services to take YouTube video screenshots

The main benefit of online services is that you do not have to install an extension in a browser. They mostly work by pasting the video URL into a form and hitting a capture button.

Downsides

  • Many do not support capturing a specific frame.
  • Others are ad-infested and not recommended.

I could not find a single online tool that supports easy captures of YouTube videos.

Do you take screenshots of YouTube videos frequently or regularly? Which tools do you use for that? Feel free to write a comment down below.

Comments

  1. ECJ said on July 5, 2024 at 3:39 pm
    The [Double right-click > Save video frame as] is a neat trick for screenshotting paused videos.

    And if you set the video to 4K before screenshotting, it will save 4K screenshots.

  2. bruh said on July 5, 2024 at 3:11 pm
    I was reading some old microsoft “help” design philosophy, and it’s not good practice to list reasons why someone should want to do something.

    The theory being if someone is seeking for help or guidance on how to do something, they already know why they want to do it. When you add an extra section on “why” someone might want to do this, you’re basically advertising the feature and trying to convince someone to try do something they might not have had any intention of doing.

    Also the best mentioned method which requires no extensions is also somehow the only one without a screenshot to accompany it, that seems backwards.

  3. Paul(us) said on July 5, 2024 at 2:40 pm
    I always like to take a YouTube picture with the free program PicPick.

    Which program or addon do you like to make short (Like . GIF) YouTube impressions?
    The free tool screentogif enables you to record a selected area of your screen and save it as an animated GIF.
    But I want the full screen in a good 1080p resolutions, or even more. Any suggestions?

  4. gauthamarul said on July 5, 2024 at 2:38 pm
    On Windows, press PrtScn or Snipping Tool. On macOS, press Command + Shift + 4 to select the area

    1. LB said on July 5, 2024 at 3:25 pm
      Exactly, I do use it and cannot find an easier way :-)

    2. bruh said on July 5, 2024 at 3:05 pm
      Doesn’t let you queue up the desired frame, you have to catch it live during playback – who wants to do that?

  5. Anonymous said on July 5, 2024 at 2:08 pm
    Or you can just double right click twice on the video and press “Take Screenshot”

    Why would anyone use an add on for this lol

    1. Martin Brinkmann said on July 5, 2024 at 2:41 pm
      This is actually not working in all browsers. I can get this to work in Chromium-based browsers on the desktop when I hold down the Shift-key.

      1. Anonymous said on July 5, 2024 at 2:45 pm
        Double right click works in Firefox

      2. Michael Fisher said on July 5, 2024 at 3:25 pm
        This does not work – the screenshot includes Youtube controls. This article is exploring ways of taking screenshots of the whole video still, but without those elements.

      3. Anonymous said on July 5, 2024 at 4:56 pm
        Yes this does work and no it does not include YT controls.

        Note I’m only talking about Firefox, god knows how chromium based browsers work.

