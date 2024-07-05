How to capture a screenshot from a YouTube Video

Have you ever tried to take a screenshot from a YouTube video? You may have run into a few roadblocks, including YouTube controls visible in the screenshot or a rather bad resolution of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

This guide walks you through the steps of creating YouTube video screenshots that have the following characteristics:

The screenshots have the same resolution as the video.

No user interface elements are shown.

YouTube itself does not support the capturing of screenshots. While it is possible to use functionality of the browser or operating system, these cause the issues mentioned above. Downloading the videos does not work well either, unless the media player that is used supports taking screenshots.

This leaves browser extensions and online services as your go-to resources.

Update: There is actually a built-in way, but it is hidden from plain view.

Here is what you need to do:

Hold-down the Shift-key on the keyboard and right-click on the video. (you may need to repeat this until you get the "right" menu.

Select "save video frame as..." from the menu that opens.

Save the screenshot to the local system.

Firefox users do not have that option. While there is a take snapshot option, it does take a low-resolution screenshot of the video frame only.

End of update

Before the guide starts, it may be useful to look at some of the reasons why someone would want to take a screenshot:

To create a new wallpaper for the system.

To save information.

To save images of something or someone you like, e.g., a celebrity, cars, or cats & dogs.

YouTube screenshot extensions

For pure YouTube screenshots, it is necessary to rely on browser extensions.

Here is a selection for all modern web browsers:

YouTube Screenshot Button (Firefox)

The extension adds a Screenshot link to the YouTube player. It furthermore enables the keyboard shortcut Shift-A on YouTube to take a screenshot without having to use the link.

Screenshot YouTube Video (Chrome)

The extension works on YouTube and a few other sites. It is a bit discouraging that it requests access to all sites, when it could just request access to the sites it supports.

Other than that, it adds a take screenshot button to the player.Click on it and you get a screenshot of the current frame in the same resolution as the video.

YouTube Video Screenshot Tool (Firefox)

The extension adds a Take Screenshot option to the Settings menu. Users who prefer a clean interface may prefer this over the other Firefox add-on.

Online services to take YouTube video screenshots

The main benefit of online services is that you do not have to install an extension in a browser. They mostly work by pasting the video URL into a form and hitting a capture button.

Downsides

Many do not support capturing a specific frame.

Others are ad-infested and not recommended.

I could not find a single online tool that supports easy captures of YouTube videos.

Do you take screenshots of YouTube videos frequently or regularly? Which tools do you use for that? Feel free to write a comment down below.

Summary Article Name How to capture a screenshot from a YouTube Video Description Find out how to capture screenshots from YouTube videos that support the native resolution and do not show user interface elements. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement