YouTube is testing up to 10 unskippable ads before videos
If you are still using YouTube, you may have been hit with an increase in unskippable advertisement recently. Up until now, YouTube viewers saw up to two so-called unskippable ads before the selected video. Now, YouTube is testing an increase to 5, 7, 8 or even 10 ads before the actual video.
Unskippable ads are shown before videos. Unlike other advertisement on YouTube, these ads are shorter and can't be skipped. YouTube may display other ad types, including longer ads, which viewers may skip after five seconds of watching.
Unskippable ads have a play time of six seconds each. Having to sit through 5, 7 or even 10 of these ads increases the ad viewing time up to 500%. In seconds, the viewing time goes up from 12 seconds to 30, 42 or even 60 seconds, before the selected video starts to play.
YouTube revealed on Twitter that the increase would only happen with a specific ad format, called bumper ads.
hmm...this may happen with a certain type of ad format called bumper ads, since they're only up to 6 seconds long. if you'd like, you can send feedback directly from YouTube via the send feedback tool
Serving more advertisement on YouTube increases revenue on the platform significantly. Google is aware that the majority of users won't just leave the site for another, as content may not be available on alternatives. Unless creators move to another platform in masses, YouTube is more or less free to do as it pleases on the site without having to fear major repercussions.
An increase in ads on the site serves another purposes: users who are fed up with advertisement may subscribe to YouTube Premium, a paid subscription, to get rid of them. YouTube Premium is available for $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year in the United States; this is a lot, especially when compared to streaming services such as Disney+, Netflix (Basic) or Amazon Prime Video, which are all available for less.
What YouTube viewers can do about it
On desktop, installing a content blocker such as uBlock Origin, may help get rid of the majority of advertisement on the platform. Some browsers, such as Brave, include content blockers, which may also deal with the majority of ads on the platform.
On mobile, browsers that include content blocking functionality, like Brave or Microsoft Edge, may do the job. Dedicated clients for YouTube like NewPipe or Revanced are another option.
Here is another tip: don't use Chrome.
There are plenty of ways to support content creators on YouTube and elsewhere. Some tools come with options to turn off content blocking for specific channels, but there are other ways, such as donating.
Now You: do you spend time on YouTube? Do you endure ads or use tools to skip them?
Comments
If you are still using YouTube? :D A strange statement. Is there anyone in the world who functions normally and doesn’t use YouTube?
I haven’t visited youtube in years. At least 3 years, maybe longer.
For God sake please use NewPipe Sponsor block on Android and Ublock on PC to get rid of them all.
I use uBO and “Enhancer for Youtube” (both FF extensions), and I can’t recall the last time I saw an ad on YouTube.
From the article:
>”Unless creators move to another platform in masses, YouTube is more or less free to do as it pleases on the site without having to fear major repercussions.”
Every creator I was following on youtube started hosting their content on odysee and/or rumble quite a long time ago. The only one who was stubbornly staying on youtube is a Russian rock band called ‘Leonid and Friends’, so I watch their songs with the invidious redirect websites or with Newpipe, or by streaming them through mpv.
I can’t remember if Rumble has ads. It might, but they probably don’t make it past my ad-blocker. Odysee does not have any ads that I’ve seen. The invidious redirect sites strip out the ads. Newpipe strips out the ads. Streaming through mpv strips out the ads.
10 ads before the actual video starts playing? Good graces, this will get even the most normie of normies thinking, I believe. It will become unbearable to a degree where, despite the introduction of Manifest V3, people will look for powerful adblocking solutions, e.g. what Brave or uBlock Origin on Firefox deliver today. Or perhaps look for another platform altogether – of the alternatives, I think Odysee could well be the chosen one. Their content is diversified enough to give YouTube an actual challenge, the other platforms are too political in nature as of now (in terms of the overall content offered, I mean).
The quicker people move to alt tech, the better… for a variety of reasons.
I conceded defeat and took out a subscription as I got fed up with the adverts, although I agree it is too expensive. I can console myself that I am helping to fund the content makers directly, according to YouTube’s help pages.
The Brave browser blocks adverts on my desktop, but unfortunately I watch it a lot on a Roku box and there is no straightforward way of blocking adverts on that as far as I know.
If enough creators jump ship to an alternative I will quite happily go with them.