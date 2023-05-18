Bad news for YouTube TV: Unskippable ads are coming

YouTube has announced its new "frustrating" feature for TV users. Soon, you will be forced to watch 30-second ads before you start a video. Besides, the company has also decided to show ads when a video is paused.

The company recently held an event named YouTube Brandcast for advertisers and brands. During the event, the video-streaming platform announced its new ad policy to bring 30-second unskippable videos for YouTube TV users.

"First, we’re bringing 30 second non-skips to YouTube Select on CTV. We know that running longer-form creative on the big screen aligns with your objectives, and allows for richer storytelling. YouTube Select is now landing over 70% of impressions on the TV screen, so we’re making it easier for you to use existing assets in front of the most-streamed content. This format also seamlessly fits into what viewers already expect and experience on the big screen. Instead of seeing two :15 ads consecutively, they'll see one :30 ad," said the company.

If you watch YouTube on your TV, the new 30-second ad policy might push you to get a paid subscription. Besides, YouTube has also announced that it will show more ads when a user pauses a video. The ads will be available to advertisers through YouTube Select. YouTube said that 70% of the impressions came from TV, and that is why the company brought these ads to television.

YouTube TV prices went up a while ago

YouTube also increased its TV subscription prices a couple of months ago, and it more than doubled in price compared to its initial launch. YouTube TV's monthly fee has been raised to $72.99/mo from $64.99/mo. The 4K Plus add-on, on the other hand, is now $9.99/mo, which is 50% cheaper than the prior $19.99/mo pricing.

YouTube TV debuted in 2017 with a monthly subscription fee of $35. It increased from $50 to $64.99 in 2020, following a mid-increase. The service's price has more than quadrupled since its initial proposal. As the price has progressively climbed over time, it appears that it will continue to rise in the future.

After the price increase, the new ad policy is the second frustrating thing for free users. YouTube wants people to subscribe and pay a monthly fee and that is clearly one of the reasons of this ad policy update.

