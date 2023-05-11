YouTube is blocking ad blockers to push Premium subscription
Google is reportedly blocking videos from playing if you have an ad blocker. A reddit user on YouTube's subreddit came across a pop-up while watching videos, it said that "Ad blockers are not allowed on YouTube."
The message (pictured below) says that ads allow YouTube to stay free for billions of users, and tells that you can ad-free with YouTube Premium. It also displayed two options: a button to allow YouTube ads, while the other is for YouTube Premium.
YouTube is blocking ad blockers
A comment from the user who reported the pop-up says that they were using Chrome with uBlock (likely uBlock Origin). Another user says they saw a similar warning on Firefox and uBlock Origin and theorized that it could be a slow roll out. A moderator on the subreddit commented that a member of the YouTube team at Google had confirmed to them that the pop-up was an experiment. So essentially, you will not be able to watch a YouTube video without disabling the ad blocker.
Google is infamous for its anti-ad stance. As Android Police notes, it has previously banned ad blocker apps from the Play Store. It went after a popular client called YouTube Vanced that allowed users to watch ads without a Premium subscription, and killed the app.
The elephant in the room is, of course, Manifest V3. The new API for web extensions cripples the functionality of content blockers from working efficiently, and without access to webRequest, there isn't really a proper solution for this mess.
This isn't the first time YouTube ads have been problematic with content blockers. The Mountain View company has consistently been working on combating ad blockers, and keeps changing stuff on the back end. You may run into ads on YouTube when you open your web browser, and it reloads tabs from the previous session. Raymond Hill, the developer of uBlock Origin had explained that the tab loading process could let some ad requests slip through before the extension's filters kick into effect at browser start up, this issue was addressed in a workaround in version 1.40 of the popular add-on. Here are some
YouTube ads: Yay or Nay?
But YouTube detecting an ad blocker is a different issue, a more serious one. It remains to be seen how content blockers will deal with it. YouTube ads not only pose a privacy risk, they are also annoying in many ways. Video ads are often unskippable, repetitive, irrelevant, loud, may use up chunks of your data. Many videos have multiple embedded ads, which are a complete waste of time. You could use a system-wide ad blocker like NextDNS or AdGuard to deal with the problem, but not everyone is going to resort to such measures.
It's not like Google is a startup, it doesn't need your funds to bear the server costs and survive. For reference, YouTube Premium has over 80 million users, it costs $12 per month in the U.S, and £11.99 in the UK. If the company wants to kick freeloaders from using YouTube, maybe it should go full premium like Netflix or Amazon Prime, and discontinue the free tier. But if that happened, the platform's usage and economy would take a nosedive. It won't be able to partner with advertisers, which in turn would result in a significant loss of revenue, probably more than what it makes from selling Premium subscriptions. That's the whole point behind blocking ad blockers, it's all about the money, and Google wants to get its share by displaying ads or Premium subscription.
From a user's perspective, this poses a bigger issue. It's about the freedom to use it the way you want to. Should you risk your privacy by disabling your ad blocker? No. If Chrome stands in your way, maybe it is time to step away from it. Manifest V2 isn't going away just yet, but you may as well make the move now.
If you're looking to switch from Google Chrome but still want a Chromium-based browser, I would recommend taking a look at Brave and Vivaldi. Both browsers come with built-in content blockers, and since they will continue to support Manifest V3 and V2 APIs, add-ons like uBlock Origin should work better on them than with Chrome.
Microsoft Edge will continue supporting Manifest V2 until 2024, but if privacy is a concern, I don't think you're going to be happy with Edge.
If you want to ditch the Chrome ecosystem completely, the only choice is Mozilla Firefox.
Will you use YouTube without an ad blocker?
Comments
>”If you want to ditch the Chrome ecosystem completely, the only choice is Mozilla Firefox.”
It’s not the only choice. Pale Moon works on about 97%-99% of sites, and for the 1%-3% where it doesn’t, users can keep Librewolf or Mullvad browser on hand as a secondary browser. Additionally, Falkon, Seamonkey and Waterfox are all able to render the vast majority of sites. And there are others. I use Luakit on GNU/Linux, and I use a terminal browser with which I can play audio and video using the MPV player. I’ve never seen an ad while using MPV.
>”Will you use YouTube without an ad blocker?”
I haven’t been to fraud-tube in so many years I’ve lost track. If you are desperate for your fraud-tube videos, Invidious and Piped and lots of other redirect sites will play them for you just fine, not to mention the fantastic NewPipe on mobile. And that’s aside from the fact that you don’t even need redirects for most videos – odysee, Rumble, peertube and other video sites are already getting simultaneous uploads of the same videos from the same content creators as fraud-tube. I’ve also never seen ads when using odysee, Invidious, Piped, NewPipe or Peertube.
Good point about the other browsers. I have used a couple of those, but not recently. I guess you could add DuckDuckGo and Orion (macOS) to that list, though they need to improve their ad blocking capabilities.
The problem is, all of these are niche options. I doubt a lot of people would switch to them from Chrome. I wish they would, but they probably won’t.
Yeah but are not most/all of those alternatives Firefox derived? Isn’t that kinda like saying “Hey, if you want Chromium, Chrome isn’t the only choice, you have Opera!”
Invidious doesn’t always work last time I checked about 6 months ago, and the quality is a lot worse (I used it to watch videos that require signing in). NewPipe might be OK but what are you doing, running android emulator on desktop?
Also, of all the “social media” sites, Youtube is still the least cancerous one by far, smearing it like this (and by extension, it’s users), seems really rude. Last I checked the whole venture is not profitable and almost never has been, so how is it fraud-tube?? You can adblock video overlays, “shorts” and “trending”, bring back dislike statistics, etc, and make it fairly standard user experience. If you think it’s comparable to other social media: Try using facebook, twitter, instagram, without signing in!
The only thing your comment tells me is you must be some old guy who isn’t doing much – youtube is a resource like many others (can be comparable to stack-exchange/overflow, if you ignore entertainment), there is lots of educational content on there, the ability to have full-fledged conversations/discussions in the comment section with other viewers and the uploader is still brilliant many years later – there is no comparable site in my eyes (yet) with the same popularity and volume of users.
If you never ever have to access youtube videos that tells me you’re probably not researching/learning/exploring things in the computing sphere – or if you are, it’s things so niche or old that nobody thinks a video on the topic would benefit anyone. (I guess maybe that is a typical Linux user’s lot in life?)
> Will you use YouTube without an ad blocker?
Does it also detect hosts file blocking too?
I’m certain the good people at ublock origin will find away around this.
Youtube is not a service you pay for with ads, it’s a tool for harvesting the real product; your data. Adblocker stays on as long as this deprecated idea of financing through ads finally gets axed.
Google has the odds stacked against it.
Because they know all of the world’s web users (Google chrome and Google’s services: Google Search, Google Drive, VirusTotal, Google Maps, etc., etc.).
You and you ….., So must realize that you must kneel down to Google and become a silent sacrifice (poor lamb).
My family and I have learned our lesson from the Snowden incident and have not used all of the “Google services” since before. I have no interest in YouTube and am a stranger to it.
Don’t use it – It stops all the adds permanently! 100% guaranteed!
People, who stubbornly refuse to migrate to a privacy centric and non-censorship platforms, and keep uploading to YT, are not worth your time.
Prior to the purges and complete descent into totalitarian censorship, this article would’ve raised a real concern. But given the current state of YT, I can’t see why should anyone give a damn.
You can also use the DDG search engine for videos and watch them directly from the results display page. Most YT videos play fine for now.
But not full screen. I don’t link watching youtube on a postage stamp size window.
Anyways, Floorp which is a Firefox fork is not affected.
“Will you use YouTube without an ad blocker?”
With or without I’ve ceased using YouTube some time ago or, rather, ceased using it directly : all of its pages, videos, channels and playlists are redirected to a ‘Piped’ instance :
Piped @GitHub : [https://github.com/TeamPiped/Piped]
Piped @GitHub – Instances : [https://github.com/TeamPiped/Piped/wiki/Instances]
Piped Docs : [https://piped-docs.kavin.rocks/docs/]
Be sure to fine-tune your Piped connection with the chosen instance’s Options.
I also occasionally open an ‘Invidious’ instance :
Invidious Homepage : [https://invidious.io/]
Invidious Instances : [https://api.invidious.io/]
YouTube as many other services may be redirected with at least these extensions (here with Firefox) :
– LibRedirect :
— LibRedirect Homepage : [https://libredirect.github.io/]
— LibRedirect @GitHub : [https://github.com/libredirect/libredirect]
— LibRedirect @AMO (Firefox extension) : [https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/libredirect/]
and
– Redirector :
— Redirector Homepage : [https://einaregilsson.com/redirector/]
— Redirector @GitHub : [https://github.com/einaregilsson/Redirector]
— Redirector @AMO (Firefox extension) : [https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/redirector/]
——
My preferences : Piped and Redirector.
– Piped rather than Invidious because in my experience it’s more reliable.
– Redirector rather than LibRedirect because
— Redirector redirects anything, though LibRedirect does redirect to many alternatives natively but not to all.
— I’ve ruled ‘Redirector’ to handle as well embedded YouTube videos.
— I block system-wide YouTube servers but not of course within uBO which allows therefor the extension (LibRedirect or Redirector) to grab the YouTube url and redirect it. In case of failure system-wide YouTube blocking prevents access to YouTube servers.
——
So, yes : I don’t visit YouTube pages anymore, in fact I avoid all Google services and replace them with alternatives, should they be independent should they host redirected Google services. Ever since, I breath.
For those who’d wish to experience ‘Piped’ together with dedicated ‘Redirector’ rules, I can of course share the rules I’ve set for the latter and which make the whole process (basically far more simple than the above descriptions) a breeze. Unchain yourself if you accept my advice.