Google continues extensions Manifest v3 push even though some APIs are not ready yet
Remember when Mozilla switched to WebExtensions? Back then, developers had to port their extensions to the new extensions system for them to remain compatibility with Firefox. Mozilla did not release major APIs immediately, and some extension developers were blocked from porting their extensions in time, or releasing them with reduced functionality.
Now Google extension developers are in a similar position. Come January 2023, Chrome will only support extensions that are designed using Manifest v3. While there will be an Enterprise policy to delay this by six months, most Chrome users will encounter only Manifest v3 extensions from January 2023 on.
Older extensions, those using Manifest v2, won't be offered in the Chrome Web Store anymore and they can't be updated. Chrome won't accept these either, and there is a chance that many users will have some of their extensions disabled by the browser automatically.
If that is not bad enough, extension developers face issues that are very similar to what Firefox extension developers faced a few years ago. Some of the promised APIs are not available yet, and with the January 2023 deadline approaching fast, some could not even begin the porting.
There are numerous examples available. This bug on Chromium highlights that an essential API for proxy extensions is not yet available. Opened in 2020, it received a high number of stars to get the attention of Google. Only today, on September 20, did a Chromium project member respond stating that Google was hoping to resolve the issue before January 2023.
While that may be the case, extension developers need time to develop and test the new Manifest v3 version of extensions before they upload it to the Chrome Web Store.
Similarly, extensions that provide user script functionality, face similar issues, as Google is scrambling to get supported added to Chrome so that developers may start developing and testing their Manifest v3 extensions.
Content blocking is limited as well in Manifest v3, but that is by design. There will be content blocking extensions, but they are limited by several factors.
Closing Words
If Google is not delaying the move to make Chrome Manifest v3 compatible only, it is very likely that some extensions won't be ready in January 2023 due to a lack of available APIs and information provided by Google.
The number of users who will will be affected by this is unclear, but some of the proxy extensions have millions of users. It will be interesting to see whether Google is going to extend the January 2023 deadline as it approaches, or is going to stick with it.
Now You: do you use extensions? Any affected by the move to Manifest v3? (via Hacker News)
Comments
Martin, I don’t know exactly what the goal of these articles is really… gHacks has covered Manifest V3 extensively already and we know of the benefits and downsides by now. I have read this article trying to find new information, but I didn’t find any except “developers have no time for the transition”, which is not entirely accurate because Manifest V2 and Manifest V3 APIs have existed in parallel for quite some time now. And the API for proxies was not promised and will probably never come, as there has hardly been any discussion from Google’s side in the related bug report. Not that I think this is a bad thing either, because VPN extensions are notoriously non-robust and can’t compete with a system-level VPN, let alone a router-level VPN. And most VPN companies offer both anyway, system-level and extension-level.
As far as adblockers (which are a main talking point still) are concerned, gorhill has actually admitted that he hasn’t worked on his Manifest V3 version of uBO for more than one month and is gradually finding out that things are not as dire as he thought they were: https://github.com/uBlockOrigin/uBlock-issues/issues/338#issuecomment-1242401687
Will it be as powerful as MV2 version of uBO? Likely not, but it’s also not half as bad as people thought it was going to be, and that should be weighed against the substantial security improvement of going permissionless. Anyway, I am looking at these developments somewhat relaxed because I know that there are always the native adblockers of browsers as a potential alternative, blocking via extension is not the only way. Same story for VPN / proxy.
I’m really curious to see when V2 is removed from Chrome, how it will affect uBlock Origin and how will Chromium-based browsers like Opera, Vivaldi, Brave or Kiwi are going to respond to this.
From what I’ve seen, the built-in ad-block capabilities of those are far inferior compared to uBlock Origin if UBO is stop working or gets neutered to the point it’s useless, it’s going to be a real pain. I sure as hell don’t want to move to something as inferior, underdeveloped and mismanaged like Firefox. Chromium and Blink are much better technologies, but in the hands of a despot like Google, they are bound to be limited to the point where they are undesirable to any power user.
@Iron Heart,
Not too long ago you were complaining about Firefox being “over reported” on this site. Now you complain about the same thing except with Google. Anyway, speaking of things that have been covered extensively, what was Firefox market share again?