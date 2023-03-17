YouTube TV more than doubles in price

YouTube TV announced that its monthly price has increased to $72.99/mo from $64.99/mo. On the other hand, the 4K Plus add-on now costs $9.99/mo, 50% less than the previous $19.99/mo price tag.

The company recently tweeted the price change, and many users expressed their discomfort about the situation in the mentions. YouTube says that the price increase is due to increasing content costs and investments in quality of service. The discount on the 4K Plus add-on looks like compensation for the regular plan's increase.

An update for our members. As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in our quality of service, we'll be adjusting our monthly cost, after 3 years, from $64.99/mo to $72.99/mo, in order to bring you the best possible TV service. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 16, 2023

With quick math, if you already have YouTube Tv and the 4K Plus add-on, you will come out $2 ahead. YouTube TV's price went up $8, and the 4K add-on is now $10 cheaper. Unfortunately, a very limited amount of channels support 4K, including Discovery, ESPN, FOX Sports, NAT Geo, and FX. Some users have suggested that YouTube should make the 4K Plus add-on free because they think it wasn't worth $19.99 in the past and isn't worth $9.99 now.

If you want to sign up today, you will be charged $72.99 a month, while current users will see the price change beginning April 18.

"We are committed to offering a premium way for you to stream TV, but understand this new price may not work for you. We do hope YouTube TV continues to be your service of choice, but we want to give you the flexibility to cancel at any time," the company said in one of the following tweets.

YouTube TV first launched with a price tag of $35 a month back in 2017. After a mid-increase, it went up from $50 to $64.99 in 2020. Now, the service has more than doubled in price compared to its initial plan. It looks like the price will continue to go higher in the future as it has gradually increased over time.

The "NFL Sunday Ticket" feature differentiates YouTube TV from others. It allows fans to watch out-of-market games. Some users say the price increase is due to that.

