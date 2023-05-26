Time to bid farewell to YouTube Stories

YouTube Stories
Onur Demirkol
May 26, 2023
Youtube
|
2

YouTube has announced that it decided to shut down its Stories feature on June 26.

Stories were initially a Snapchat feature, and YouTube deiced to take the idea and add it to the app, but things didn't go as planned. The company has now deiced to focus on Communities and Shorts and kill stories on June 26.

"Starting on 6/26/2023, the option to create a new YouTube Story will no longer be available. Stories that are already live on that date will expire 7 days after they were originally shared," the company said in the blog post.

Only mobile devices could use YouTube Stories. The videos were automatically destroyed after seven days since they weren't intended for long-tail content.

The blog post said that YouTube has seen that "Community posts and YouTube Shorts are great alternatives that can deliver valuable audience connections and conversations." This means that the team will focus more on these two to increase communications within the app.

"With new features for both Shorts and Community posts to be announced throughout the year, we are committed to investing in new and innovative tools to help you grow your audiences across YouTube. We look forward to seeing what you create with all of these formats – Community posts, Shorts, live streams, and long-form content," the blog post said.

YouTube Stories
YouTube Stories

Did YouTube Stories make sense?

YouTube is a video streaming platform, and it has a very distinct style compared to Instagram, Twitter, or Snapchat. Bringing stories to YouTube wasn't the most innovative and logical idea for many users, and the company finally decided to get rid of it after not seeing much interaction. 

Stories were first introduced to the community by Snapchat, and then most of the social media platforms and apps started bringing it to their apps because it was very popular.

Almost every social media platform stole this feature from Snapchat, as it was highly used and loved by users. Many of the biggest social media apps, including Meta's Facebook and Instagram, are using the stories feature to let people stay active with their posts that last 24 hours.

Advertisement

Related content

youtube tv ads

Bad news for YouTube TV: Unskippable ads are coming
How to block ads on YouTube app

How to block ads on YouTube app: iPhone, Android
YouTube is blocking ad blockers to push Premium subscription

How to bypass YouTube's anti ad blocker prompt
YouTube is blocking ad blockers to push Premium subscription

YouTube is blocking ad blockers to push Premium subscription
how to monetize youtube channel

How to monetize YouTube channel in 4 steps?
YouTube Premium adds SharePlay support for iOS, higher bit rate for 1080p videos

YouTube Premium adds SharePlay support for iOS, higher bitrate for 1080p videos

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. bob said on May 26, 2023 at 9:50 am
    Reply

    i hope youtube shorts is removed too….useless feature

    1. Martin Brinkmann said on May 26, 2023 at 10:02 am
      Reply

      See here: https://www.ghacks.net/2023/05/18/how-to-hide-the-shorts-section-on-youtube/

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved