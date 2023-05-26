Time to bid farewell to YouTube Stories

YouTube has announced that it decided to shut down its Stories feature on June 26.

Stories were initially a Snapchat feature, and YouTube deiced to take the idea and add it to the app, but things didn't go as planned. The company has now deiced to focus on Communities and Shorts and kill stories on June 26.

"Starting on 6/26/2023, the option to create a new YouTube Story will no longer be available. Stories that are already live on that date will expire 7 days after they were originally shared," the company said in the blog post.

Only mobile devices could use YouTube Stories. The videos were automatically destroyed after seven days since they weren't intended for long-tail content.

The blog post said that YouTube has seen that "Community posts and YouTube Shorts are great alternatives that can deliver valuable audience connections and conversations." This means that the team will focus more on these two to increase communications within the app.

"With new features for both Shorts and Community posts to be announced throughout the year, we are committed to investing in new and innovative tools to help you grow your audiences across YouTube. We look forward to seeing what you create with all of these formats – Community posts, Shorts, live streams, and long-form content," the blog post said.

Did YouTube Stories make sense?

YouTube is a video streaming platform, and it has a very distinct style compared to Instagram, Twitter, or Snapchat. Bringing stories to YouTube wasn't the most innovative and logical idea for many users, and the company finally decided to get rid of it after not seeing much interaction.

Stories were first introduced to the community by Snapchat, and then most of the social media platforms and apps started bringing it to their apps because it was very popular.

Almost every social media platform stole this feature from Snapchat, as it was highly used and loved by users. Many of the biggest social media apps, including Meta's Facebook and Instagram, are using the stories feature to let people stay active with their posts that last 24 hours.

