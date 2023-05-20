What does a red heart mean on Snapchat?

What does a red heart mean on Snapchat?
The famous social networking app Snapchat lets its users share each other photographs and videos that vanish after a certain amount of time. There are a variety of emoticons that may be placed next to people' names to convey various levels of familiarity inside the app.

The red heart emoji is quite popular on Snapchat. This emoji will show up next to the user's name on the app if they are your best friend. A user's "best friend" status is determined by who sends and receives the most snaps with that user during a two-week period.

Snapchat

If you and another user both have red hearts next to their names, you are best friends. If you are constantly sending each other Snaps, it's safe to assume you have a close relationship with this person.

Send a snap to the person whose name has a red heart next to it to show them how much you care.

Get better at Snapchat lingo; Check out Snapchat planets order meaning.

How to get a red heart on Snapchat?

Here are some tips on how to get a red heart on Snapchat:

  • Send and receive snaps with the same person frequently.
  • Open snaps quickly.
  • Send snaps with text or stickers.
  • Use Snapchat's filters and lenses.
  • Chat with the person in group chats.
  • Post stories and have the person view them.

If you follow these tips, you'll be well on your way to getting a red heart on Snapchat.

The red heart emoji is a popular way to show your appreciation for a close friend on Snapchat. If you see a red heart next to someone's name, be sure to send them a snap to let them know how much you care.

Other popular Snapchat emojis

Snapchat allows for a variety of emojis to replace the standard red heart next to a user's name. Relationship status may be communicated with these emojis in a variety of ways.

Here is a list of some of the other Snapchat emojis:

  • Yellow heart: You are each other's best friends.
  • Pink hearts: You have been best friends for two months.
  • Grimacing face: Your best friend is the other person's best friend.
  • Face with sunglasses: You have a mutual best friend.
  • Baby: You are new friends.
  • Gold star: The person's snaps have been replayed in the last 24 hours.

These emojis can be a fun way to learn more about your friends on Snapchat and to show your appreciation for their friendship.

