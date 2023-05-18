How to hide the Shorts section on YouTube

Martin Brinkmann
May 18, 2023
Firefox add-ons, Google Chrome extensions
|
1

Depending on who you ask, YouTube Shorts is either the most annoying feature on YouTube or a great way of watching TikTok-like short videos on the platform.

Google has pushed Shorts to YouTube's homepage and various other sections on the site. There is no direct option to disable that section on the video platform, but third-party extensions come to the rescue.

YouTube Shorts focuses on vertical videos that do not exceed a playtime of 60 seconds. Shorts is Google's attempt to keep YouTube relevant and competitive, especially in regards to TikTok.

youtube shorts

Launched globally in July 2021, Shorts has seen a number of improvements, including revenue share opportunities for publishers.

Hiding YouTube Shorts is best done with browser extensions.

Hide YouTube Shorts in Google Chrome and other Chromium-based browsers

hide shorts youtube

Chrome and Chromium-based web browser users may block Shorts on YouTube in the following way:

  1. Load the Hide YouTube Shorts Chrome Web Store website in the web browser.
  2. Activate the "Add to" button on the page.
  3. Confirm the prompt that is displayed to install the extension in the web browser.

The extension works automatically and will hide Shorts on YouTube, including on the Home, Trending and Subscription pages on YouTube, the recommended list, notification menu, Channel pages and in search results.

Please note that you need to reload any open YouTube tabs if they have been open prior to the installation of the extension in the web browser.

A click on the extension icon in the browser displays options to allow Shorts on select pages on YouTube. Users who do not want to see Shorts anywhere do not need to open the menu, but users who may want to see Shorts on some pages may customize the hiding here.

These extensions can't be installed in most Chromium mobile browsers, as these do not support extensions.

Hiding Shorts in Firefox

youtube hide shorts

Firefox users may do the following to hide Shorts on YouTube in their web browser:

  • Visit the Hide YouTube-Shorts extension page on the Mozilla Add-ons store.
  • Activate the "add to Firefox" button on the page.
  • Confirm the installation prompt.

The extension hides Shorts on YouTube automatically.  A click on the extension icon displays an option to hide the Shorts tab on YouTube as well, or to reveal Shorts again.

Firefox Beta and Nightly on mobile support custom add-on collections, which means that users of the browser may add this extension to their listing to integrate it into Firefox mobile.

Now You: do you watch Shorts on YouTube or elsewhere?

Summary
How to hide the Shorts section on YouTube
Article Name
How to hide the Shorts section on YouTube
Description
Find out how to hide Shorts on YouTube in popular web browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge or Brave.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Mozilla removes Bypass Paywalls Clean extension from its add-ons repository

Why Mozilla's decision to remove Bypass Paywalls Clean extension is a wake-up call for internet users everywhere
How to Manage Your Firefox Extensions

How to Manage Your Firefox Extensions: Tips for Organizing and Updating Them
FastForward add-on has been silently removed from Mozilla's AMO

FastForward add-on has been silently removed from Mozilla's AMO

10 Best Firefox Extensions and Add-Ons in 2023
firefox android tampermonkey

Revolutionize your browsing on Firefox for Android with Tampermonkey
firefox translations free text translate

Firefox Translations 1.2: free text translate option and usability improvements

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Marco said on May 18, 2023 at 4:54 pm
    Reply

    If you don’t want to install an extension and if you have uBlock Origin, just go to
    https://letsblock.it/filters/youtube-shorts
    and copy the filters to my filters section.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved