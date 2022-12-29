Fix: Windows 11 Installation Assistant Disappeared

Shaun
Dec 29, 2022
Updated • Dec 28, 2022
Tutorials, Windows 11 News
Microsoft has started rolling out Windows 11 upgrades for all Windows 10 users. However, before you go ahead, you need to check if your system meets the hardware requirements for Windows 11. If your system is fine, you can go ahead with the installation.

However, some users recently reported that their Windows 11 update is not showing up even though their system meets the minimum requirements. Some users claim that their upgrade came up and then disappeared.

Some users also claim that their Windows 11 installation assistant does not stay open long enough to complete the installation. This article will look at how to stop the installation assistant from disappearing.

Preventing the Installation Assistant From Closing

This step involves forcing the assistant to remain open. This is what you need to do. Make sure you're using the latest version of the installation assistant for Windows 11. You can get the latest version from the Windows 11 download page.

Once the latest installer is downloaded, go to the download folder and right-click on it, and choose properties. Inside properties, choose the compatibility tab and look for a check box next to 'Run this program in compatibility mode for:' and select Windows 7 from the menu below it.

Click on apply and save the changes and then run the .exe file. You can then check if the installation assistant remains open long enough to complete the installation.

Windows 11 Installation Assistant Installation Issues

Windows 11 Awaits You

Now that you know how to keep the installation assistant open long enough, you should be able to complete your Windows 11 installation as soon as possible. It comes with a host of features and is the right step forward by Microsoft.

Comments

  1. John said on December 29, 2022 at 11:42 am
    Reply

    Windows 11 is fine; I don’t know if there are any real improvements over Windows 10? But I certainly don’t hate it visual improvements. I would have rather had a visually improved Windows 10 over more changes in Windows 11. But Microsoft has a habit of being dramatic.

    1. John G. said on December 29, 2022 at 2:29 pm
      Reply

      Unfortunately, W11 is not good enough in terms of productivity. However MS doen’t care despite the low range of users they have now, just in my class there is only a dozen of students with W11, the other are enjoying Linux, MacOS and obviously W10, the most common OS here.

