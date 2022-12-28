Windows 10 automatically switches your system to tablet mode when you reconfigure your PC. However, there are several ways to turn this off or on. This article will look at the various methods.

What Is Automatic Tablet Mode?

If you have a 2-in-1 convertible laptop with a detaching keyboard and backward folding screen, Windows 10 will automatically activate the tablet mode when you convert it. The easiest way to stop this behavior is by going into Windows settings and then to System and Tablet. Once there, look for the 'Don't switch to tablet mode' option and switch it off. Once this is disabled, you can then manually activate the tablet mode. Read on to know how.

Action Center

Your Windows 10 action center is the quickest way to toggle between tablet and computer mode. You can do this by opening the action center. Click your notifications button at the bottom of the screen. You will see tablet mode as one of the options. Click on it to activate it. You can also use this method to switch off the tablet mode.

Windows Settings

Another way of manually activating the tablet mode is through windows settings. For this, you need to open the settings menu, click on system, and then tablet. On the right side, you will see a panel expand. You need to click on change additional tablet settings. You will see the tablet mode on/off button on the next screen. Toggle it to switch this mode on/off manually.

Simple Clicks Are All It Takes

There you have it - simple ways to switch your computer to tablet mode and back. We also covered how you can stop your computer from switching to tablet mode whenever you detach the keyboard or fold the screen backward.

