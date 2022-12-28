What is Tablet Mode in Windows 10 and How to Turn it On and Off?

Shaun
Dec 28, 2022
Updated • Dec 27, 2022
Tutorials, Windows 10
|
2

Windows 10 automatically switches your system to tablet mode when you reconfigure your PC. However, there are several ways to turn this off or on. This article will look at the various methods.

What Is Automatic Tablet Mode?

If you have a 2-in-1 convertible laptop with a detaching keyboard and backward folding screen, Windows 10 will automatically activate the tablet mode when you convert it. The easiest way to stop this behavior is by going into Windows settings and then to System and Tablet. Once there, look for the 'Don't switch to tablet mode' option and switch it off. Once this is disabled, you can then manually activate the tablet mode. Read on to know how.

Tablet Mode Windows 10 Manual Toggling

Action Center

Your Windows 10 action center is the quickest way to toggle between tablet and computer mode. You can do this by opening the action center. Click your notifications button at the bottom of the screen. You will see tablet mode as one of the options. Click on it to activate it. You can also use this method to switch off the tablet mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

Windows Settings

Another way of manually activating the tablet mode is through windows settings. For this, you need to open the settings menu, click on system, and then tablet. On the right side, you will see a panel expand. You need to click on change additional tablet settings. You will see the tablet mode on/off button on the next screen. Toggle it to switch this mode on/off manually.

Simple Clicks Are All It Takes

There you have it - simple ways to switch your computer to tablet mode and back. We also covered how you can stop your computer from switching to tablet mode whenever you detach the keyboard or fold the screen backward.

Advertisement

Related content

What's the Best Antivirus for Windows 10 and 11? (Is Microsoft Defender Good Enough?)

What's the Best Antivirus for Windows 10 and 11? (Is Microsoft Defender Good Enough?)
Windows 11 taskbar left

How To Move the Taskbar to the Left Side in Windows 11?
task manager in Windows 11

How to open the task manager in Windows 11
Create a Windows 11 Bootable USB on Mac main

3 Ways to Create a Windows 11 Bootable USB on Mac
How to Screenshot on Windows 10

How to Screenshot on Windows 10
How To Take a Screenshot on Windows 11

How To Take a Screenshot on Windows 11?

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Paul(us) said on December 28, 2022 at 11:06 am
    Reply

    On 2015-07-12 Martin Brinkman wrought the same article with even the same title only more elaborated.
    I can’t find the original article from Martin Brinkman in the Ghacks.net archive database anymore only this dumbed-down infusion, may I call it an article?

  2. John G. said on December 28, 2022 at 4:05 pm
    Reply

    Thanks @Shaun for the article. :]

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved