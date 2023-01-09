You must have heard people talking about a Windows 11 upgrade and clean installation. If you don't know the difference, this article is for you before you install Windows. We will explain the difference between an upgrade and a clean installation so you can choose right.

Upgrade vs Clean Install

An upgrade is switching from an old operating system to the latest one. During an upgrade, all files, programs, and settings are retained. On the other hand, a clean install wipes the drive clean and installs Windows 11 from scratch.

Why Choose an Upgrade?

An upgrade is simple because of the Windows 11 installation assistant. You do not lose any files and do not need to format your hard drive as well. You can even revert to the previous OS version if something goes wrong with the upgrade. The only disadvantage of an upgrade is Windows 11 tries and retains all files. This means useless and unused files are also left behind. This results in clutter and the new OS does not run as smoothly.

Why Choose a Clean Install?

A clean install allows you to install everything from scratch. You even get a clean registry. It eliminates all incompatible programs and helps resolve any issues or errors. The only disadvantage is you need to back up your files before installing Windows 11.

Which One Should You Choose?

Now that you know the difference between an upgrade and a clean install, you can make the right choice. Decide where your priorities lie and what's more important to you and choose accordingly.

