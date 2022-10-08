Mozilla rushes to address an Avast bug that causes crashes in Firefox

Martin Brinkmann
Oct 8, 2022
Firefox
Thousands of Firefox users reported crashes of the Firefox web browser to Mozilla, the maker of the browser. The, often angry user comments, all reported that Firefox had crashed out of a sudden on Windows machines.

Mozilla started its investigation and discovered, rather quickly, that Avast software was the culprit. Avast, maker of security products, is a popular choice when it comes to third-party antivirus protections on Windows.

It became clear quickly that the issue affected all versions of Microsoft's Windows operating system on which certain versions of the Avast Antivirus software were installed on. The issue in Avast software was critical, as it was the causing the top 5 desktop browser crashes on Windows on release, and the top 20 desktop browser crashes on release.

Antivirus applications are notorious for interfering with legitimate applications on Windows machines. In this particular case, it appears that Avast versions 18.0.1473.0 and older are causing the crashes of the Firefox web browser.

Mozilla decided to block Avast's DLL files using Firefox's DLL blocklist file to stop the crashes from happening. An update to Firefox 105.0.3 is available already, which includes the new entry to the blocklist.

The new version of Firefox Stable addresses just the one issue. According to it, the crashes may also be caused by AVG Antivirus software. Avast acquired AVG in 2016 and has since then brought antivirus products closer together.

Mitigated frequent crashes for Windows users with Avast or AVG Antivirus software installed

Firefox users who run Avast or AVG software may want to update the Firefox web browser to the latest stable release right away. They may also want to check for Avast or AVG updates as well to make sure the latest versions of the security applications are run on the system.

Mozilla employee Gabriele Svelto has another suggestion: uninstall Avast or AVG products.

Firefox users may select Menu > Help > About Firefox to update. If the browser does not open, they may download Firefox from the Mozilla website instead to install the update.

Closing Words

Bugs or false positives are common, and they may lead to crashes of third-party applications and other issues. Often, users of these programs blame the innocent third-party application and not the real culprit, the antivirus solution, when crashes or other issues occur.

Issues like these may see numerous users migrate to another browser, with a good chance that they are lost for the foreseeable future.

Mozilla reacted very quickly to the issue, which is commendable.

Now You: when was the last time you experienced crashes in programs that you use?

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. John said on October 8, 2022 at 7:59 am
    Reply

    I’m not quite sure who the target audience is for AVAST/AVG products these days. People who like to try to guard against additional adware and nagware by installing one adware and nagware program to rule them all and eliminate it’s competition? People who don’t know Windows Defender is a thing? People using no longer supported versions of Windows where Windows really isn’t a thing (or isn’t a full antivirus)?

    Don’t get me wrong, I understand where having a third party antivirus could be beneficial to someone- perhaps catching things the first party one doesn’t, or taking an alternate approach to protecting you that you think is better or has the potential to be. I just don’t see where it would be worth it if the included one actually is to some extent what you are scanning to eliminate (Although, granted, you do at least know AVAST really is just nagging you with ads and isn’t going to steal your ID or randsome your data.) while the free included one is unobtrusive and contains no ads or nags.

    I feel like the niche for AVAST type products kind of disappeared when Windows Defender became a full fledged free antivirus. WD became kind of what you use if you don’t want to or can’t afford to pay for products like Norton and McAfee, and if you want to pay for something better, you pay for something better. There aren’t the legions of people who have no virus protection and want or need a free solution anymore to the point where they are willing to put up with AVAST type annoyances, and it was that old status quo that AVAST and AVG built their business on (They are currently owned by the same company).

    1. Emanon said on October 8, 2022 at 10:07 am
      Reply

      Microsoft Defender is not going to protect you against anything, and is the first target to 99% of the malware nowadays, since it’s included in Windows by default.

      Not to mention the huge performance implications in comparison to third-party offers, Microsoft Defender is extremely slow.

  2. Mystique said on October 8, 2022 at 8:47 am
    Reply

    A VAST improvement would be completely removing AVAST.

  3. Techno said on October 8, 2022 at 10:10 am
    Reply

    I think Avast was the one I tried a few years ago that blocked a Windows update. It would get to 99 per cent complete then just hang forever. I removed the AV and the computer updated OK.

    That put me off using any additional AV beyond Windows Defender.

