Firefox 105.0.2 fixes 5 different issues in the browser

Martin Brinkmann
Oct 4, 2022
Firefox
Mozilla plans to release Firefox 105.0.2 Stable later today. The non-security update addresses five different issues in the browser, including a potential browser deadlock.

If you are reading this on October 4, 2022, Firefox 105.0.2 may not yet be released. The update will be published later today.

Firefox includes automatic update functionality to download and install updates without user interaction; this does not happen in real-time though. A manual check for updates is an option to install updates earlier.

To do that, select Menu > Help > About Firefox. Firefox opens a small window with information about the installed version. It runs a check for updates furthermore to download and install the latest update.

Firefox 105.0.2: the changes

Firefox 105.0.2 includes a single major fix and four lesser fixes. The main issue affects the loading of some sites in the browser's Safe Mode. Firefox users may enable Troubleshoot Mode under Menu > Help > Troubleshoot Mode to run the browser without extensions, themes and custom settings.

Designed to troubleshoot issues in the browser, it requires a restart before it becomes the active mode.

According to the bug report on Bugzilla, the loading of some sites stalls permanently in Troubleshoot Mode. The issue depends on the browser's font configuration and site content, according to Mozilla.  Only Firefox instances with the shared font list disabled appear affected by the issue.

Firefox users may set gfx.e10s.font-list.shared to false in the advanced configuration to disable the shared font list.

Two of the fixed bugs address styling issues in the browser. The first issue affected the styling of sidebars of some add-ons in Private Browsing Mode, the second resolved issues with dynamic appearance changes.

  • Fixed a bug causing some dynamic appearance changes to appear when expected
  • Fixed a bug causing theme styling to not be properly applied to sidebars for some add-ons in Private Browsing Mode

The fourth bug fix addresses a poor contrast issue on Linux systems. Some menu items "with certain themes" had a poor contrast. The final fixed a scrollbar appearance issue on right-to-left locales.

The official release notes will be updated later today (if you are reading this on October 4, 2022).

Firefox 105.0.2 is the second point release of Firefox 105. The first restored the original focus behavior of the browser, which Mozilla changed in the Firefox 105 release.

Comments

  1. Frankel said on October 4, 2022 at 12:44 pm
    Excellent as always!

  2. Jody Thornton said on October 4, 2022 at 2:22 pm
    But wait! And remember – I AM a Firefox user. Why aren’t we hearing the same “outrage” about the insecurities found in Firefox, that we do in Chrome or Edge? Come on people. At least let’s be consistent.

    1. m3city said on October 4, 2022 at 2:39 pm
      @Jody Thornton
      Just wait patiently and you will see that these few are far more serious than over 50 CVEs fixed in chrome last month. It’s obvious that there are more undiscovered in FF and naturally far more dangerous as it does not have a sandbox. Because it’s logical that hackers, scammers etc are targetting and searching for holes in the less popular browser.

      1. Yash said on October 4, 2022 at 2:53 pm
        @m3city

        Don’t forget Firefox has only 3% market share and to make any comparison with Chrome you have to multiply any discovered issues with 20. So technically Firefox had 100 issues solved in this update while Chrome only had 57 CVEs. Plus Firefox has right-wing bias, sugar daddy issues, no soapbox.

    2. Andy Prough said on October 4, 2022 at 3:07 pm
      @Judy – >”Why aren’t we hearing the same “outrage” about the insecurities found in Firefox, that we do in Chrome or Edge?”

      The chromium-based browsers are all suffering from monthly zero day exploits. That’s really really bad. Most software projects get permanently canceled when that happens.

    3. binocry said on October 4, 2022 at 3:14 pm
      Reply

      because firefox fanboys are hypocrites bruh. but who cares about a dying browser anyway

  3. FounderOfMozillaBrendanEich said on October 4, 2022 at 3:03 pm
    Your browser would not have any of these issues with the big man still in charge, Brendan Eich. I still cannot believe you let a visionary and a world class talent go. With Brendan Eich in charge Firefox was beating Chrome, and IE. Now look at this so called ‘browser’. 3% market share worldwide, and further deteriorating. Even if Mozilla came to its senses and used Chromium as a base, it would be below Vivaldi in terms of market share. Why? There is already a privacy respecting browser on Chromium, it is called Brave. A pioneer in its respective field. Firefox since 2008 onwards, is a poor mans copy of Brave. Oh it’s true! It’s dam true!

