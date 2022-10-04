Firefox 105.0.2 fixes 5 different issues in the browser

Mozilla plans to release Firefox 105.0.2 Stable later today. The non-security update addresses five different issues in the browser, including a potential browser deadlock.

If you are reading this on October 4, 2022, Firefox 105.0.2 may not yet be released. The update will be published later today.

Firefox includes automatic update functionality to download and install updates without user interaction; this does not happen in real-time though. A manual check for updates is an option to install updates earlier.

To do that, select Menu > Help > About Firefox. Firefox opens a small window with information about the installed version. It runs a check for updates furthermore to download and install the latest update.

Firefox 105.0.2: the changes

Firefox 105.0.2 includes a single major fix and four lesser fixes. The main issue affects the loading of some sites in the browser's Safe Mode. Firefox users may enable Troubleshoot Mode under Menu > Help > Troubleshoot Mode to run the browser without extensions, themes and custom settings.

Designed to troubleshoot issues in the browser, it requires a restart before it becomes the active mode.

According to the bug report on Bugzilla, the loading of some sites stalls permanently in Troubleshoot Mode. The issue depends on the browser's font configuration and site content, according to Mozilla. Only Firefox instances with the shared font list disabled appear affected by the issue.

Firefox users may set gfx.e10s.font-list.shared to false in the advanced configuration to disable the shared font list.

Two of the fixed bugs address styling issues in the browser. The first issue affected the styling of sidebars of some add-ons in Private Browsing Mode, the second resolved issues with dynamic appearance changes.

Fixed a bug causing some dynamic appearance changes to appear when expected

Fixed a bug causing theme styling to not be properly applied to sidebars for some add-ons in Private Browsing Mode

The fourth bug fix addresses a poor contrast issue on Linux systems. Some menu items "with certain themes" had a poor contrast. The final fixed a scrollbar appearance issue on right-to-left locales.

The official release notes will be updated later today (if you are reading this on October 4, 2022).

Firefox 105.0.2 is the second point release of Firefox 105. The first restored the original focus behavior of the browser, which Mozilla changed in the Firefox 105 release.

