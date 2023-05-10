Google Photos to get a fresh look on tablets

Google Photos will get a fresh look soon, including a revamped and better editing interface, revealed recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nail Sadykoy, the editor of the Google News Telegram channel, has shared new insight about the revamped design of Google Photos. Sadykov said that Google will change the stretched look of Google Photos on tablets soon; the main editing tools will be on the right side of your screen while you will see the photo that you edit on the left. Sadykov also added that the portrait mode will remain the same, and Google won't be updating that soon.

Google Photos Edit tool will soon be optimized for tablets in landscape mode. Until now, it has looked like a stretched mobile version, but Google will soon change that. The main editing tools will now be on the right, while the photo being edited will be displayed on the left. pic.twitter.com/wjEQ1Dn7mr — ????? ??????? (@Nail_Sadykov) May 8, 2023

Google Photos is one of the most-used photo editing tools, as it comes in every Android device for free. However, Google didn't have a specific version only for tablets, as those devices have also been using the smartphone model.

The Google Photos editing experience on tablets is currently the same as the editor on phones but stretched out. Whether in portrait or landscape, editing tools show alongside your photo, which may take up a lot of room on a big, horizontal display. We don't know the exact launch date of the update, but Sadykov expects it to meet mass usage "soon."

The new Google Photos update will also be beneficial for Chromebook users

Although this upgrade is mainly aimed at Android tablets, Chromebook users who prefer the Google Photos Android app to its online interface will benefit from it as well. Users of ChromeOS Photos were given access to a brand-new set of video editing capabilities earlier this month.

Google is constantly releasing updates to improve user experience. The platform just began "experimenting" with a "more powerful search" feature that allows "complex queries." Users may now search for words and concepts like "colorful sunset," "peaceful garden," and even "Olaf from Frozen" with this new function. In essence, users may add a qualification to an item or location, just like Google Assistant does with natural language questions.

Advertisement