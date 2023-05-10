Google Photos to get a fresh look on tablets

Google Photos tablets
Onur Demirkol
May 10, 2023
Google
|
0

Google Photos will get a fresh look soon, including a revamped and better editing interface, revealed recently.

Nail Sadykoy, the editor of the Google News Telegram channel, has shared new insight about the revamped design of Google Photos. Sadykov said that Google will change the stretched look of Google Photos on tablets soon; the main editing tools will be on the right side of your screen while you will see the photo that you edit on the left. Sadykov also added that the portrait mode will remain the same, and Google won't be updating that soon.

Google Photos is one of the most-used photo editing tools, as it comes in every Android device for free. However, Google didn't have a specific version only for tablets, as those devices have also been using the smartphone model.

The Google Photos editing experience on tablets is currently the same as the editor on phones but stretched out. Whether in portrait or landscape, editing tools show alongside your photo, which may take up a lot of room on a big, horizontal display. We don't know the exact launch date of the update, but Sadykov expects it to meet mass usage "soon."

Google Photos tablets
Google Photos

The new Google Photos update will also be beneficial for Chromebook users

Although this upgrade is mainly aimed at Android tablets, Chromebook users who prefer the Google Photos Android app to its online interface will benefit from it as well. Users of ChromeOS Photos were given access to a brand-new set of video editing capabilities earlier this month.

Google is constantly releasing updates to improve user experience. The platform just began "experimenting" with a "more powerful search" feature that allows "complex queries." Users may now search for words and concepts like "colorful sunset," "peaceful garden," and even "Olaf from Frozen" with this new function. In essence, users may add a qualification to an item or location, just like Google Assistant does with natural language questions.

Advertisement

Related content

Trojan trouble: Google bans 11 apps from Play Store
Google i/O 2023

Google to announce PaLM 2 and more at I/O 2023
Pixel 7a European price

Google Pixel 7a: European price and pre-order bonus
Google Pixel Tablet

Pixel Tablet specs leaked: Check out all the details
Google Cybersecurity Certificate Program

Google Cybersecurity Certificate Program will close the talent gap in the industry
Google messages feature

Have you noticed the New Google Messages feature?

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved