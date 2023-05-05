Have you noticed the New Google Messages feature?

Google messages feature
Onur Demirkol
May 5, 2023
Google
|
0

Google Messages announced its new "Send photos faster" feature last month, and now it is being rolled out to more users. You better check the application, as you may have also received it!

Google has finally rolled out the new feature to help users send photos faster for mass usage. If you are also one of the Messages users, go to the settings tab within the app, and you will see a new toggle that you can turn on or off. This means that Google made the new feature optionable, and you can still send a photo at a higher resolution if you turn the toggle off.

The new toggle is named "Send photos faster," as revealed before, and its description says: "Resolution is reduced for faster sending."

RCS allows users to exchange higher-resolution images, although the downloading and transfer of these take some time. With its new feature, Google aims to provide users the option of sending a photo at a higher or lower resolution. Some users tested the "Send photos faster" feature to ensure everything worked fine before the official release.

Google messages feature
Google Messages

Google announced it a month ago

The new feature was announced a month ago, and as mentioned, a small group of users had the chance to test it out before its official release. Looks like the feedback is enough for Google to roll out the feature for mass usage.

9to5Google recently reported that the "Send photos faster" feature reduces the file size by more than 60%, which reduces the resolution so much that it becomes visible when you zoom in. If you are not sending an image that needs a very high quality or resolution to see, then you might want to turn the toggle on as you will benefit from it a lot.

Google is working hard to bring more features to Messages, as the company recently made the read check marks visible on the inbox page, right next to the message.

Advertisement

Related content

Google TV now knows no speed limits
Google now lets you create Passkeys for your accounts

Google now lets you create Passkeys for your accounts, here's how to set it up
Apple Google tracking

Apple and Google join forces to fight unwanted tracking

Google Photos' powerful search feature brings precision to your photo hunt
Google Pixel 7a release date

Here is the Google Pixel 7a release date

How to factory reset Chromebook?

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved