Google TV now knows no speed limits

Google TV is receiving an update that addresses one of its most significant issues, offering users a more responsive user interface and better storage optimization. This update will be available for Chromecast devices and TVs manufactured by Sony, Philips, Hisense, and TCL. The update promises significant improvements in terms of system performance, making it faster and more efficient to use.

Google has focused on improving the speed of its operating system, especially for devices with slower hardware. The upgrade promises to deliver faster wake-up times, quicker response times when using the remote, and shorter rebooting animation. The updates are already being deployed, although it is not clear if it requires a software update or if it will come via a server-side upgrade.

How to update Google TV?

If users need to perform a system software update, they can easily do so by navigating to the Google TV homepage, clicking on their user icon, and then accessing "settings". From there, they can scroll down to "system" and click on "about" to check if they need to update the operating system.

What's new on the latest Google TV update?

One of the most significant changes with this update is the shift from the previous APK format to the more efficient Android App Bundle (AAB) format. This new format breaks down applications into smaller chunks, resulting in faster install times and reducing app sizes by 25% for Google TV apps. This makes it possible for users to download more apps, movies, TV shows, and games, with the same amount of storage space. App developers have until May 2023 to switch to the AAB format.

In addition, the update includes a new "App Hibernation" mode that deactivates apps on the Google TV home screen if they have not been used in over 30 days. This feature requires the TV to be running Android 12, and the new storage optimization features should have already been applied via a recent server-side update.

Overall, this update is expected to improve the overall experience of Google TV, making it more responsive and efficient for users.

