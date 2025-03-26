Google Chrome installer issue prevents installation on Intel and AMD PCs

Users attempting to install Google Chrome on Windows PCs equipped with Intel or AMD processors have encountered issues where the installer fails to run, displaying an error message stating, "This app can’t run on your PC. To find a version for your PC, check with the software publisher." This problem appears to stem from Google inadvertently providing the Arm version of the Chrome installer to x64-based systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

The error suggests that the installer is incompatible with the user's system architecture. Reports indicate that the installer intended for Arm-based devices, such as those with Snapdragon processors, is being mistakenly offered to users with traditional Intel or AMD processors.

Users experiencing this issue can consider the following solutions:

Use an Alternative download link: Some users have reported success by downloading the installer via an alternative Chrome link.

Download the Offline Installer: Accessing the offline installer has also proven effective. To do this:

Visit the Chrome website. Scroll to the bottom and click on "Other Platforms" under the "Chrome Family" section. Select the appropriate installer for your system, typically "Windows 11/10 64-bit" for most users.

As of now, Google has not released an official statement regarding this issue. Users encountering this problem are advised to utilize the workarounds mentioned above or monitor official channels for updates on a permanent fix.

Source: Android Authority

Advertisement