Google’s Fast Pair To Offer Low Battery Alerts for Pixel Tablet’s Stylus

Shaun
Jan 17, 2023
Google, Mobile Computing
|
0

When Google launched their second generation Pixel buds way back in 2020, they also announced new features for Bluetooth accessories, such as Fast pair. Other handy features include a battery-level notification that would pop up as soon as accessories would connect. 

It would also provide the user with a notification when the battery level is low. This feature works on all Fast Pair-enabled earbuds and smartwatches. It has been revealed that Google is also working toward supporting the active stylus for the Pixel tablet.

Pixel Buds Google Fast Pair Low Battery Alerts New Pixel Stylus

New APK Teardown

As per the new strings that were spotted in the latest APK teardown, these Fast Pair low-battery notifications will also be available with styluses. The new strings show that three battery alerts will be available for the stylus. They are ‘battery getting low’, ‘low battery warning’, and ‘very low battery.’ Users will have three options for each of these warnings - ‘consider charging’, ‘charge soon’, and ‘charge now.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from these strings, Google has also added a stylus icon to the settings. This means that the stylus battery widget will also show the current battery level. 

When Will It Be Available?

Although not stated, Google is expected to launch these features with the new Pixel tablet. The company is expected to offer first-party options to enable seamless integration. One thing that is unclear is whether the stylus would change. One will have to wait and see what changes will come with the new Pixel tablet.

Advertisement

Related content

Could Slime Mold be the ‘Hidden Force’ behind Google’s recent troubles

Could Slime Mold be the ‘Hidden Force’ behind Google’s recent troubles
How to Record Your Own Alarm Sounds Using the New Feature on Google Clock

How to Record Your Own Alarm Sounds Using the New Feature on Google Clock
A Google-backed startup is cutting more of its workforce

A Google-backed startup is cutting more of its workforce
emoji reactions during a Google Meet

How to add emoji reactions during a Google Meet
Users are reporting major issues with Google Pixel 7

Pixel perfect Picture? More like a Pixelated Problem with Google Pixel 7 Pro
Should Google be worried about ChatGPT

Should Google be worried about ChatGPT replacing search engines?

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved