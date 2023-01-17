When Google launched their second generation Pixel buds way back in 2020, they also announced new features for Bluetooth accessories, such as Fast pair. Other handy features include a battery-level notification that would pop up as soon as accessories would connect.

It would also provide the user with a notification when the battery level is low. This feature works on all Fast Pair-enabled earbuds and smartwatches. It has been revealed that Google is also working toward supporting the active stylus for the Pixel tablet.

New APK Teardown

As per the new strings that were spotted in the latest APK teardown, these Fast Pair low-battery notifications will also be available with styluses. The new strings show that three battery alerts will be available for the stylus. They are ‘battery getting low’, ‘low battery warning’, and ‘very low battery.’ Users will have three options for each of these warnings - ‘consider charging’, ‘charge soon’, and ‘charge now.’

Apart from these strings, Google has also added a stylus icon to the settings. This means that the stylus battery widget will also show the current battery level.

When Will It Be Available?

Although not stated, Google is expected to launch these features with the new Pixel tablet. The company is expected to offer first-party options to enable seamless integration. One thing that is unclear is whether the stylus would change. One will have to wait and see what changes will come with the new Pixel tablet.

